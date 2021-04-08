Bindura university undergraduate and postgraduate august intake enrolment 2021

UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAMMES FOR AUGUST 2021 INTAKE

FACULTY OF SCIENCE EDUCATION Phone/Whatsapp0717 073 363

Programme Entry Requirements

Diploma in Science Education- Sciences (Dip.ScEdSc) Full Time: 3 years Have passed five ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject with Biology, Physics and Chemistry components.

Diploma in Science Education -Mathematics and Geography(Dip.ScEdMG) Full Time: 3 years Have passed five ‘O’ Level subjects including a Science subject, Mathematics, Geography and English Language.

Bachelor of Science Education Honours DegreeMathematics (BScEdHMt )(Pre-service) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A Pass in A Level Mathematics and any other A Level subject. .

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree- Chemistry (BScEdHCh)(Pre-service) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A Pass in A LevelChemistry and any other A Level subject.

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Physics (HBScEdPh)(Pre-service) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A Pass in A Level Physics and any other A Level subject

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree- Biological Sciences(BScEdHBz)(Pre-service) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subject including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A Pass in A Level Biological and any other A Level subject

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree- Computer Science (BScEdHCSc)(Pre-service) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A Pass in A Level Computer Science and any other A Level subject. Students undertaking this course should have a personal laptop

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree- Geography(BScEdHGg)(Pre-service) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A pass in A Level Geography and any other subject

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Agriculture (HBScEdAg) (In –service) Block Release: 2 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English and Mathematics. Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Agriculture subject of study was strongly represented

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Physics (HBScEdPh)(In –service) Block Release: 2 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English and MathematicsCertificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other a recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Physics subject of study was strongly represented.

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Mathematics (HBScEdMt)(In –service) Block Release: 2 years 5 passes at ‘O’Level including English and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Mathematics subject of study was strongly represented.

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Biological Sciences (HBScEdBz)(In –service) Block Release: 2 years 5 passes at ‘O’Level including English and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Biology subject of study was strongly represented.

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Geography (HBScEdGg)(In –service) Block Release: 2 years 5 passes at ‘O’Level including English and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Geography subject of study was strongly represented.

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Chemistry (HBScEdCh)(In –service) Block Release: 2 years 5 passes at ‘O’Level including English and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Chemistry subject of study was strongly represented.

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree Computer Science (HBScEdCSc)(In –service) Block Release: 2 years 5 passes at ‘O’Level including English and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Computer Science subject of study was strongly represented.

OFF CAMPUS PROGRAMME The Bindura University of Science Education off-campus learning model is a technology-enhanced learning model that comprises of guided and independent learning activities. Using this model, students will access education from anywhere as long as they have therequisite electronic devices and internet connectivity. This reduces costs for students in terms of transport, accommodation and reduced tuition fees. The main feature of this model is its interactivity as it uses applications such as Zoomand other interactive discussion forums. Periodically, students will be assembled at designated centers in their cluster areas for practical lessons.

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree (HBScEdAg) Off Campus: 2 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Agriculture was a major.

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Biology (HBScEdBz) Off Campus: 2 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Biology was a major

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Chemistry (HBScEdCh) Off Campus: 2 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Chemistry was a major

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Computer Science (HBScEdCSc) Off Campus: 2 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Computer Science was a major

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Geography (HBScEdGg) Off Campus: 2 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Geography was a major

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Mathematics (HBScEdMt) Off Campus: 2 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Mathematics was a major

Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Physics (HBScEdPh) Off Campus: 2 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Physics was a major

FACULTY OF SCIENCE& ENGINEERING Phone/Whatsapp 0717073314

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Environmental Physics and Energy Sources (HBScEPES) Full Time: 4 years Block : 4 Years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Mathematics and English with at least a Grade C and Two ‘A’ Level passes including Physics and Mathematics. Special entry for candidates with relevant 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English and Mathematics, Diplomas and at least 25 years of age with a minimum of 2 years relevant work experience will be considered.

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Mathematics (BScMt) with specializations in Statistics, Mechanical and Pure Mathematics Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics, Science and English with at least a Grade C and Two ‘A’ Level passes including Mathematics or Statistics. Applicants with at least two years relevant work experience will be considered

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Statistics and Financial Mathematics (HBScSFM) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics, Science and English with at least a Grade C and a pass at ‘A’ Level in Mathematics or Statistics and any other subject

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Biological Sciences (BScBZH) Full Time: 4 years. Have passed 5 ‘O’Levelsubjects including Mathematics, Science and English with at least a Grade C and at least two ‘A’ Level passes in Science subjects including Biology. Special entry for candidates with relevant Diplomas will be considered

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Biotechnology (HBScBioTec) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Mathematics, Science and English with at least a Grade C and a pass at ‘A’ Level in Biology and Chemistry and a third subject which could either be Physics or Mathematics. Special and mature entry may be considered for holders of a National Diploma (ND) in Biotechnology, or its equivalent plus a minimum of two (2) years relevant post qualification experience, OR Higher National Diploma (HND) in Biotechnology or its equivalent.

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Agricultural Engineering. (BSc.AE) Full Time: 4 years Normal Entry:At least five ‘O’Level subjects includingEnglish Language, Physical Science or Physics andMathematics with grade C or better and -: Advanced Level passes in Mathematics and Physicsand any one science subject as follows: Biology,Agriculture, Geography, Chemistry, TechnicalGraphics and Food Science Special Entry:Candidates who hold a National Diploma in Educationwith specializations in the following: Physics andMathematics OR candidates who hold a NationalDiploma in Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, CivilEngineering, Surveying, Mechanical Engineering or anyother relevant Diploma Mature Entry:At least a National Diploma in Agriculture, AgriculturalEngineering, Civil Engineering, Surveying, MechanicalEngineering with relevant experience.

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Chemical Technology (HBScChT) Full Time: 4 years Normal Entry: Chemistry and any one of the following subjects at A Level; Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, Biology, Food Science And at least 5 passes at Ordinary Level Subjects/ National Foundation Certificates inclusive of Mathematics and English. Special Entry: National Certificate, National Diploma, Higher National Diploma in relevant fields Mature Entry: Five O Level passes including Mathematics and English plus at least 25 years of age and 5 years of experience in the relevant field.

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Chemistry (HBScCh) Full Time: 4 years Normal Entry: Passes at Advanced Level Chemistry and in any one of the following Advanced Level subjects: Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, Biology, Physical Science, Agriculture or their recognised equivalent And at least 5 passes at Ordinary Level subjects/ National Foundation Certificates inclusive of Mathematics and English OR National Certificate. Special Entry: National Diploma, Higher National Diploma in relevant fields Mature Entry: Five O Level passes including Mathematics and English plus at least 25 years of age and 5 years of experience in the relevant field.

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Development Studies (HBSc.DG) Full Time: 4 years Have obtained two passes in ‘A’ Level subjects or their recognized equivalents; Have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including Geography, English Language and Mathematics passed with at least a grade C.

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Disaster Management Sciences (HBSc.DMSc) Full Time: 4 years Have obtained two passes in ‘A’ Level subjects or their recognized equivalents; Have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including Geography, English Language and Mathematics passed with at least a grade C.

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Nursing Science (HBScNSc) (Nursing Education) Full Time: 3years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science subject and English with at least a Grade C and a Diploma in General Nursing; Registration with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and a holder of a current Practicing Certificate or relevant equivalent, andat least 2 years post qualification working experience. ‘A` Level passes in Science subjects are an added advantage A Post Basic Diploma registered by the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe or equivalent will be an added advantage

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Optometry (HBScOpt) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics, English language and Physical Science with at least a grade B or better, Three passes in ‘A’ Level Physics and any two of the following subjects, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Computer Science (HBScCSc) Full Time: 4 years For all entry pathways candidates must have at least five Ordinary Level subjects/ National Foundation Certificates including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject at grade C or better. Normal Entry: A minimum of 2 A’ Level passes in Mathematics and Physics OR Computer Science OR any other relevant Science subject OR Relevant National Certificate. Special Entry: Special entry may be granted to applicants with a National Diploma in Computer Science or any related field from a recognized institution. Mature Entry: Should be at least 23 years old AND Should have at least 2 years relevant industrial experience.

Bachelor of Science Degree in Network Engineering (HBScNE) Full Time: 4 years For all entry pathways candidates must have at least five Ordinary Level subjects/ National Foundation Certificates including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject at grade C or better. Normal Entry: A minimum of two Advanced Level passes in either Mathematics, Computer Science/Computing and any one of the following subjects Physics, Accounting, Economics, Management of Business/Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry or any other relevant subject, and Special Entry:Special entry may be granted to applicants with National Diploma in Computer Science/Information Technology or any related field from a recognized institution. Mature Entry: Should be at least 23 years old AND have at least 2 years’ relevant industrial experience

Bachelor of Science Degree in Software Engineering (HBScSE) Full Time: 4 years For entry a student must have: A pass in either ‘A’ Level Mathematics, Computer Science/Computing and any one of the following ‘A’ Level subjects Physics, Accounting, Economics, Management of Business/Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry or any other relevant subject, and At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics and English Language with a Grade C or better. Special entry will be granted to Candidates without ‘A’ Levels but are holders of the HEXCO National Diploma in Computer Studies or Information Technology or their equivalent from a recognized institution. Mature entry will be granted to candidates at least 23 years old AND have at least 2 years relevant industrial experience.

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Sports Science and Management (HBScSSM) Full Time: 4 years / Block Release: 3 years Have passed at least five (5) subjects at Ordinary Level including English Language and Mathematics and at least two (2) subjects at Advanced Level including Physical Education Sport or Sports Management or Sports Science and Technology or at least two (2) subjects at Advanced Level in any of the following learning areas; Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Geography, Agriculture, Sociology, Psychology, Management of Business, Economics and Accounting or an Advanced Certificate or Diploma in Sport or Physical Education from a recognized Academic Institution or Sports Federation ora record of elite sport participation of least a two years.

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE& ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE Phone/Whatsapp 0717073500

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Agricultural Economics and Management (BSc.AEM) Full Time: 4 years ● ‘O’ Level Mathematics, English and a Science subject with at least a grade C or better ● Advanced Level passes in at least two subjects as follows: Category 1: Any two of the following, Mathematics, Biology, Agriculture, Geography, Economics, Chemistry, Food Science and Physics.OR Category 2: Any one of the following Accounting or Business Studies/ Management of Business or Computer Science in addition to any one subject in Category 1. ●A candidate who holds a National Diploma in Agriculture OR Education with specializations in the following: Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Food Science OR any other Relevant Diploma recognized by Senate for this purpose, may, on the recommendation of the Department and subject to the approval of Senate, be admitted to the first year of the degree programme provided that he/she has attained an approved standard of performance in his/her diploma course

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Agricultural Economics and Management (BSc.AEM) Full Time: 4 years For all entry pathways candidates must have at least five Ordinary Level subjects/ National Foundation Certificates including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject at grade C or better. 1) Normal Entry: Advanced level passes in at least two Commercial and/or Science subjects OR a relevant National Certificate. 2) Special Entry: At least a National Diploma in Agriculture or its equivalent from an accredited Institution. 3) Mature Entry: At least 23 years of age for females and 25 years for males, and at least five years of relevant working experience

Bachelor of Agricultural Science Honours Degree (Crop Science) (BAGSCSc) Full Time: 4 years ●’O’ Level Mathematics, English and a Science subject with at least a grade C or better. ● At least two Advanced Level passes will be required for the different options as shown below: Category I: Any two of the following: Biology, Agriculture, Chemistry, Physics, and Food Science OR Category 2: Any one of the following: Mathematics or Geography in addition to any one of the subjects in Category 1. ● Applicants without ‘A’ Level passes but are holders of a Diploma in Agriculture or Education with specializations in the following; Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Food Science will be considered.

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Natural Resources Management (Bsc.NRM) Full Time: 4 years At least 5 ‘O’ level passes, including English language, a Science subject and Mathematics with grade C or better and · Advanced Level pass in any Two of the following, Mathematics, Divinity, Sociology, Literature in English, Economics, Agriculture, Economics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry OR a relevant National Certificate from a recognized Institution. · Candidates without ‘A’ levels, but are holders of relevant National Diplomas from accredited Institutions shall be considered.

Bachelor of Science Honors degree in Forestry and Environmental Management (B. Sc. FEM Full Time: 4 years ) At least 5 ‘O’ level passes, including English Language, a Science subject and Mathematics with grade C or better and · Advanced Level in TWO science subjects OR a relevant National Certificate from a recognized Institution. · Candidates without ‘A’ levels but are holders of relevant National Diplomas from recognized Institutions shall be considered.

Bachelor of Science Honors Degree in Wildlife Ecology and Fisheries Management (BSc.WFM) Full Time: 4 years At least 5 ‘O’ level passes, including English Language, a Science subject and Mathematics with grade C or better and · Advanced Level passes in any two of the following subjects, Biology, Geography, Agriculture, Chemistry, Mathematics or a relevant National Certificate from a recognized institution. · Candidates without ‘A’ levels but are holders of relevant National Diplomas from recognized Institutions shall be considered

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Safety, Health and Environmental Management (BSc.SHEM) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics, Science subject and English with grade C or better and ● At least two ‘A’ Level subjects from the following Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Food Science, Environmental Science and Environmental Management. ● Candidates who hold relevant Diplomas will be considered

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Animal Health and Production Extension (BScAHPE) Block Release: 3 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics, English and a Science subject with a grade C or better. Advanced Level passes in at least two subjects as follows:Category 1: Any two of the following, Biology, Agriculture, Chemistry, Physics and Food Science. Category 2: Any one of the following: Mathematics or Geography in addition to any one subject in Category 1. A candidate who holds a National Diploma in Agriculture or Animal Health and Production or a related field will be considered.

Bachelor of Agricultural Science Honours Degree(Animal Science and Technology) (BScAS.T)Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including ’O’ Level Mathematics, English and a Science subject with a grade C or better. · At least two Advanced Level passes will be required for the different options as shown below: ·Category 1: Any two of the following: Biology, Agriculture, Chemistry, Physics, and Food Science or Category 2: Any one of the following: Mathematics or Geography in addition to any one of the subjects in Category 1. Applicants without ‘A’ Level but are holders of a Diploma in Agriculture or Animal Health or Education with specializations in any one of the following; Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Food Science will be considered.

FACULTY OF COMMERCE Phone/Whatsapp 0717073619

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Banking and Finance (BCom.BAF) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with at least a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level passes from any of the following: Accounting, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science and Business Studies or Management of Business Studies. Applicants with a Diploma in Banking, Finance, Accounting or equivalent will be considered

Bachelor of Accountancy Honours (BAcc) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level subjects from the following: Mathematics, Accounting, Economics, Computer Science, Business Studies or Management of Business, Biology, Chemistry or Physics. Holders of HEXCO Higher National Diploma in Accountancy or Full accounting professional qualifications such as SAAA, CIS, ACCA and CIMA.

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Marketing (BBS.Mkt) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND A pass in any ‘A’ Level commercial subject plus any other ‘A’ Level subject

Bachelor of Business Administration Honours Degree in Police and Security Studies (BBA.PSS) Full Time:3years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level subjects from the following Literature in English, Economics, Mathematics, Accounting, Computer Studies, Business Studies, Management of Business or any other relevant subjects. Holders of a Diploma in Police and Security Studies or equivalent will be considered for admission on mature and special entry.

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Human Capital Management (BCom.HCM) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better. Have obtained one ‘A’ Level subject from the following (Accounting, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Sociology, Geography, Business Studies or Management of Business) plus any other ‘A’ Level subject

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Economics (BScEco) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level passes from the following: Accounting, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, and Business Studies or Management of Business Studies

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree In Purchasing and Supply (BCom.P&S) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level passes from the following: Accounting, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, and Business Studies or Management of Business Studies.

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree In Financial Intelligence (BComF.I) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level subjects from the following Economics, Accounting, Business Studies, and Geography, Management of Business plus any other ‘A’ Level subject.

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES Phone/Whatsapp 0717073620

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Social Work (HBScSW) Full Time: 4 years Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better 2 ‘A’ Level subjects or a Diploma in Social Work

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Peace and Governance (HBScPG) Full time – 4 years Aug 2021 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language with a Grade C or better and 2 ‘A’ Level subjects. Arts subjects at ‘A’ Level will be an added advantage.