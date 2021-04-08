Bindura university undergraduate and postgraduate august intake enrolment 2021

BINDURA UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE EDUCATION
Bindura University invites suitably qualified individuals to apply for the following programmes;
Candidates who apply for Undergraduate degree programmes should have the specified ‘A’ Level subjects and at least 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language and Mathematics unless indicated otherwise. A pass in ‘O’ Level Science is required for all programmes in the following Faculties: Faculty of Science Education, Faculty of Science and Engineering and Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Science. Mature entry will be considered for candidates who are at least 25 years of age and have proven relevant work experience. Special entry will be accorded to candidates with relevant diplomas and work experience. For further details pertaining to mature and special entry kindly refer to the General Academic Regulations as per the Prospectus on the University Website (www.buse.ac.zw)
|UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAMMES FOR AUGUST 2021 INTAKE
|FACULTY OF SCIENCE EDUCATION Phone/Whatsapp0717 073 363
|Programme
|Entry Requirements
|Diploma in Science Education- Sciences (Dip.ScEdSc)
Full Time: 3 years
|Have passed five ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject with Biology, Physics and Chemistry components.
|Diploma in Science Education -Mathematics and Geography(Dip.ScEdMG)
Full Time: 3 years
|Have passed five ‘O’ Level subjects including a Science subject, Mathematics, Geography and English Language.
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours DegreeMathematics (BScEdHMt )(Pre-service)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A Pass in A Level Mathematics and any other A Level subject.
.
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree- Chemistry (BScEdHCh)(Pre-service)
Full Time: 4 years
|
Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A Pass in A LevelChemistry and any other A Level subject.
|Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Physics (HBScEdPh)(Pre-service)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A Pass in A Level Physics and any other A Level subject
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree-
Biological Sciences(BScEdHBz)(Pre-service)
Full Time: 4 years
|
Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subject including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A Pass in A Level Biological and any other A Level subject
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree- Computer Science (BScEdHCSc)(Pre-service)
Full Time: 4 years
|
Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A Pass in A Level Computer Science and any other A Level subject. Students undertaking this course should have a personal laptop
|Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree- Geography(BScEdHGg)(Pre-service)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics. A pass in A Level Geography and any other subject
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Agriculture (HBScEdAg) (In –service)
Block Release: 2 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English and Mathematics. Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Agriculture subject of study was strongly represented
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Physics (HBScEdPh)(In –service)
Block Release: 2 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English and MathematicsCertificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other a recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Physics subject of study was strongly represented.
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Mathematics (HBScEdMt)(In –service)
Block Release: 2 years
|5 passes at ‘O’Level including English and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Mathematics subject of study was strongly represented.
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Biological Sciences (HBScEdBz)(In –service) Block Release: 2 years
|5 passes at ‘O’Level including English and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Biology subject of study was strongly represented.
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Geography (HBScEdGg)(In –service)
Block Release: 2 years
|5 passes at ‘O’Level including English and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Geography subject of study was strongly represented.
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree – Chemistry (HBScEdCh)(In –service)
Block Release: 2 years
|5 passes at ‘O’Level including English and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Chemistry subject of study was strongly represented.
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree Computer Science (HBScEdCSc)(In –service) Block Release: 2 years
|5 passes at ‘O’Level including English and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution where Computer Science subject of study was strongly represented.
|OFF CAMPUS PROGRAMME
The Bindura University of Science Education off-campus learning model is a technology-enhanced learning model that comprises of guided and independent learning activities. Using this model, students will access education from anywhere as long as they have therequisite electronic devices and internet connectivity. This reduces costs for students in terms of transport, accommodation and reduced tuition fees. The main feature of this model is its interactivity as it uses applications such as Zoomand other interactive discussion forums. Periodically, students will be assembled at designated centers in their cluster areas for practical lessons.
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree (HBScEdAg)
Off Campus: 2 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Agriculture was a major.
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Biology (HBScEdBz)
Off Campus: 2 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Biology was a major
|Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Chemistry (HBScEdCh)
Off Campus: 2 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Chemistry was a major
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Computer Science (HBScEdCSc)
Off Campus: 2 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Computer Science was a major
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Geography (HBScEdGg)
Off Campus: 2 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Geography was a major
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Mathematics (HBScEdMt)
Off Campus: 2 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Mathematics was a major
|
Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Physics (HBScEdPh)
Off Campus: 2 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science, English Language and Mathematics Certificate in Education/Diploma in Education (Secondary Level) or other recognizable teaching qualification from an acceptable institution in which Physics was a major
|FACULTY OF SCIENCE& ENGINEERING Phone/Whatsapp 0717073314
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Environmental Physics and Energy Sources (HBScEPES)
Full Time: 4 years
Block : 4 Years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Mathematics and English with at least a Grade C and Two ‘A’ Level passes including Physics and Mathematics. Special entry for candidates with relevant 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English and Mathematics, Diplomas and at least 25 years of age with a minimum of 2 years relevant work experience will be considered.
|Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Mathematics (BScMt) with specializations in Statistics, Mechanical and Pure Mathematics
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics, Science and English with at least a Grade C and Two ‘A’ Level passes including Mathematics or Statistics. Applicants with at least two years relevant work experience will be considered
|Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Statistics and Financial Mathematics (HBScSFM)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics, Science and English with at least a Grade C and a pass at ‘A’ Level in Mathematics or Statistics and any other subject
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Biological Sciences (BScBZH)
Full Time: 4 years.
|Have passed 5 ‘O’Levelsubjects including Mathematics, Science and English with at least a Grade C and at least two ‘A’ Level passes in Science subjects including Biology. Special entry for candidates with relevant Diplomas will be considered
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Biotechnology (HBScBioTec)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Mathematics, Science and English with at least a Grade C and a pass at ‘A’ Level in Biology and Chemistry and a third subject which could either be Physics or Mathematics. Special and mature entry may be considered for holders of a National Diploma (ND) in Biotechnology, or its equivalent plus a minimum of two (2) years relevant post qualification experience, OR Higher National Diploma (HND) in Biotechnology or its equivalent.
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Agricultural Engineering. (BSc.AE)
Full Time: 4 years
|Normal Entry:At least five ‘O’Level subjects includingEnglish Language, Physical Science or Physics andMathematics with grade C or better and -:
Advanced Level passes in Mathematics and Physicsand any one science subject as follows: Biology,Agriculture, Geography, Chemistry, TechnicalGraphics and Food Science
Special Entry:Candidates who hold a National Diploma in Educationwith specializations in the following: Physics andMathematics OR candidates who hold a NationalDiploma in Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, CivilEngineering, Surveying, Mechanical Engineering or anyother relevant Diploma
Mature Entry:At least a National Diploma in Agriculture, AgriculturalEngineering, Civil Engineering, Surveying, MechanicalEngineering with relevant experience.
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Chemical Technology (HBScChT)
Full Time: 4 years
|Normal Entry: Chemistry and any one of the following subjects at A Level; Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, Biology, Food Science And at least 5 passes at Ordinary Level Subjects/ National Foundation Certificates inclusive of Mathematics and English.
Special Entry: National Certificate, National Diploma, Higher National Diploma in relevant fields
Mature Entry: Five O Level passes including Mathematics and English plus at least 25 years of age and 5 years of experience in the relevant field.
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Chemistry (HBScCh)
Full Time: 4 years
|Normal Entry: Passes at Advanced Level Chemistry and in any one of the following Advanced Level subjects: Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, Biology, Physical Science, Agriculture or their recognised equivalent And at least 5 passes at Ordinary Level subjects/ National Foundation Certificates inclusive of Mathematics and English OR National Certificate.
Special Entry: National Diploma, Higher National Diploma in relevant fields
Mature Entry:
Five O Level passes including Mathematics and English plus at least 25 years of age and 5 years of experience in the relevant field.
|Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Development Studies (HBSc.DG)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have obtained two passes in ‘A’ Level subjects or their recognized equivalents; Have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including Geography, English Language and Mathematics passed with at least a grade C.
|Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Disaster Management Sciences (HBSc.DMSc)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have obtained two passes in ‘A’ Level subjects or their recognized equivalents; Have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including Geography, English Language and Mathematics passed with at least a grade C.
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Nursing Science (HBScNSc) (Nursing Education)
Full Time: 3years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Science subject and English with at least a Grade C and a Diploma in General Nursing; Registration with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and a holder of a current Practicing Certificate or relevant equivalent, andat least 2 years post qualification working experience. ‘A` Level passes in Science subjects are an added advantage A Post Basic Diploma registered by the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe or equivalent will be an added advantage
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Optometry
(HBScOpt)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics, English language and Physical Science with at least a grade B or better, Three passes in ‘A’ Level Physics and any two of the following subjects, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology
|Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Computer Science (HBScCSc)
Full Time: 4 years
|For all entry pathways candidates must have at least five Ordinary Level subjects/ National Foundation Certificates including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject at grade C or better.
Normal Entry: A minimum of 2 A’ Level passes in Mathematics and Physics OR Computer Science OR any other relevant Science subject OR Relevant National Certificate.
Special Entry: Special entry may be granted to applicants with a National Diploma in Computer Science or any related field from a recognized institution.
Mature Entry: Should be at least 23 years old AND
Should have at least 2 years relevant industrial experience.
|Bachelor of Science Degree in Network Engineering (HBScNE)
Full Time: 4 years
|For all entry pathways candidates must have at least five Ordinary Level subjects/ National Foundation Certificates including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject at grade C or better.
Normal Entry: A minimum of two Advanced Level passes in either Mathematics, Computer Science/Computing and any one of the following subjects Physics, Accounting, Economics, Management of Business/Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry or any other relevant subject, and
Special Entry:Special entry may be granted to applicants with National Diploma in Computer Science/Information Technology or any related field from a recognized institution.
Mature Entry: Should be at least 23 years old AND have at least 2 years’ relevant industrial experience
|Bachelor of Science Degree in Software Engineering (HBScSE)
Full Time: 4 years
|For entry a student must have:
A pass in either ‘A’ Level Mathematics, Computer Science/Computing and any one of the following ‘A’ Level subjects Physics, Accounting, Economics, Management of Business/Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry or any other relevant subject, and
At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics and English Language with a Grade C or better.
Special entry will be granted to Candidates without ‘A’ Levels but are holders of the HEXCO National Diploma in Computer Studies or Information Technology or their equivalent from a recognized institution.
Mature entry will be granted to candidates at least 23 years old AND have at least 2 years relevant industrial experience.
|Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Sports Science and Management (HBScSSM)
Full Time: 4 years /
Block Release: 3 years
|Have passed at least five (5) subjects at Ordinary Level including English Language and Mathematics and at least two (2) subjects at Advanced Level including Physical Education Sport or Sports Management or Sports Science and Technology or at least two (2) subjects at Advanced Level in any of the following learning areas; Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Geography, Agriculture, Sociology, Psychology, Management of Business, Economics and Accounting or an Advanced Certificate or Diploma in Sport or Physical Education from a recognized Academic Institution or Sports Federation ora record of elite sport participation of least a two years.
|FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE& ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE Phone/Whatsapp 0717073500
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Agricultural Economics and Management (BSc.AEM)
Full Time: 4 years
|● ‘O’ Level Mathematics, English and a Science subject with at least a grade C or better
● Advanced Level passes in at least two subjects as follows: Category 1: Any two of the following, Mathematics, Biology, Agriculture, Geography, Economics, Chemistry, Food Science and Physics.OR Category 2: Any one of the following Accounting or Business Studies/ Management of Business or Computer Science in addition to any one subject in Category 1.
●A candidate who holds a National Diploma in Agriculture OR Education with specializations in the following: Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Food Science OR any other Relevant Diploma recognized by Senate for this purpose, may, on the recommendation of the Department and subject to the approval of Senate, be admitted to the first year of the degree programme provided that he/she has attained an approved standard of performance in his/her diploma course
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Agricultural Economics and Management (BSc.AEM)
Full Time: 4 years
|For all entry pathways candidates must have at least five Ordinary Level subjects/ National Foundation Certificates including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject at grade C or better.
1) Normal Entry: Advanced level passes in at least two Commercial and/or Science subjects OR a relevant National Certificate.
2) Special Entry: At least a National Diploma in Agriculture or its equivalent from an accredited Institution.
3) Mature Entry: At least 23 years of age for females and 25 years for males, and at least five years of relevant working experience
|
Bachelor of Agricultural Science Honours Degree (Crop Science) (BAGSCSc)
Full Time: 4 years
|●’O’ Level Mathematics, English and a Science subject with at least a grade C or better.
● At least two Advanced Level passes will be required for the different options as shown below: Category I: Any two of the following: Biology, Agriculture, Chemistry, Physics, and Food Science OR Category 2: Any one of the following: Mathematics or Geography in addition to any one of the subjects in Category 1.
● Applicants without ‘A’ Level passes but are holders of a Diploma in Agriculture or Education with specializations in the following; Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Food Science will be considered.
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Natural Resources Management (Bsc.NRM)
Full Time: 4 years
|
At least 5 ‘O’ level passes, including English language, a Science subject and Mathematics with grade C or better and
· Advanced Level pass in any Two of the following, Mathematics, Divinity, Sociology, Literature in English, Economics, Agriculture, Economics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry OR a relevant National Certificate from a recognized Institution.
· Candidates without ‘A’ levels, but are holders of relevant National Diplomas from accredited Institutions shall be considered.
|Bachelor of Science Honors degree in Forestry and Environmental Management (B. Sc. FEM Full Time: 4 years )
|At least 5 ‘O’ level passes, including English Language, a Science subject and Mathematics with grade C or better and
· Advanced Level in TWO science subjects OR a relevant National Certificate from a recognized Institution.
· Candidates without ‘A’ levels but are holders of relevant National Diplomas from recognized Institutions shall be considered.
|Bachelor of Science Honors Degree in Wildlife Ecology and Fisheries Management (BSc.WFM) Full Time: 4 years
|At least 5 ‘O’ level passes, including English Language, a Science subject and Mathematics with grade C or better and
· Advanced Level passes in any two of the following subjects, Biology, Geography, Agriculture, Chemistry, Mathematics or a relevant National Certificate from a recognized institution.
· Candidates without ‘A’ levels but are holders of relevant National Diplomas from recognized Institutions shall be considered
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Safety, Health and Environmental Management (BSc.SHEM)
Full Time: 4 years
|
Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics, Science subject and English with grade C or better and
● At least two ‘A’ Level subjects from the following Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Food Science, Environmental Science and Environmental Management.
● Candidates who hold relevant Diplomas will be considered
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Animal Health and Production Extension (BScAHPE) Block Release: 3 years
|
Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics, English and a Science subject with a grade C or better. Advanced Level passes in at least two subjects as follows:Category 1: Any two of the following, Biology, Agriculture, Chemistry, Physics and Food Science.
Category 2: Any one of the following: Mathematics or Geography in addition to any one subject in Category 1.
A candidate who holds a National Diploma in Agriculture or Animal Health and Production or a related field will be considered.
|
Bachelor of Agricultural Science Honours Degree(Animal Science and Technology) (BScAS.T)Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including ’O’ Level Mathematics, English and a Science subject with a grade C or better. · At least two Advanced Level passes will be required for the different options as shown below: ·Category 1: Any two of the following: Biology, Agriculture, Chemistry, Physics, and Food Science or Category 2: Any one of the following: Mathematics or Geography in addition to any one of the subjects in Category 1. Applicants without ‘A’ Level but are holders of a Diploma in Agriculture or Animal Health or Education with specializations in any one of the following; Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Food Science will be considered.
|FACULTY OF COMMERCE Phone/Whatsapp 0717073619
|
Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Banking and Finance (BCom.BAF)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with at least a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level passes from any of the following: Accounting, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science and Business Studies or Management of Business Studies. Applicants with a Diploma in Banking, Finance, Accounting or equivalent will be considered
|
Bachelor of Accountancy Honours (BAcc)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level subjects from the following: Mathematics, Accounting, Economics, Computer Science, Business Studies or Management of Business, Biology, Chemistry or Physics. Holders of HEXCO Higher National Diploma in Accountancy or Full accounting professional qualifications such as SAAA, CIS, ACCA and CIMA.
|Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Marketing (BBS.Mkt)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND A pass in any ‘A’ Level commercial subject plus any other ‘A’ Level subject
|
Bachelor of Business Administration Honours Degree in Police and Security Studies (BBA.PSS)
Full Time:3years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level subjects from the following Literature in English, Economics, Mathematics, Accounting, Computer Studies, Business Studies, Management of Business or any other relevant subjects. Holders of a Diploma in Police and Security Studies or equivalent will be considered for admission on mature and special entry.
|
Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Human Capital Management (BCom.HCM)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better. Have obtained one ‘A’ Level subject from the following (Accounting, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Sociology, Geography, Business Studies or Management of Business) plus any other ‘A’ Level subject
|
Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Economics (BScEco)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level passes from the following: Accounting, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, and Business Studies or Management of Business Studies
|
Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree In Purchasing and Supply (BCom.P&S)
Full Time: 4 years
|
Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level passes from the following: Accounting, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, and Business Studies or Management of Business Studies.
|
Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree In Financial Intelligence (BComF.I)
Full Time: 4 years
|Have passed 5 ‘O’ Levelsubjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better AND 2 ‘A’ Level subjects from the following Economics, Accounting, Business Studies, and Geography, Management of Business plus any other ‘A’ Level subject.
|
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES Phone/Whatsapp 0717073620
|Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Social Work (HBScSW)
Full Time: 4 years
| Have passed 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including Mathematics and English with a Grade C or better 2 ‘A’ Level subjects or a Diploma in Social Work
|Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Peace and Governance (HBScPG)
Full time – 4 years
Aug 2021
|5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language with a Grade C or better and 2 ‘A’ Level subjects. Arts subjects at ‘A’ Level will be an added advantage.
|Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Culture and Heritage Studies (BSc.CHS)
Full time – 4 years
Aug 2021
|5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language with a Grade C or better and 2 ‘A’ Level subjects.
POSTGRADUATE PROGRAMMES FOR AUGUST 2021 INTAKE
In addition to a relevant first degree candidates must have 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language and Mathematicsunless indicated otherwise.
|FACULTY OF SCIENCE EDUCATION phone/whatsapp 0717 073 363
|
Master of Science Education (MScED) Curriculum Studies
Block Release: 1 ½ years
|‘O’ Level Mathematics with a Grade C or better and a Science Subject.
A BScEd degree with a good Grade or its equivalent (e.g. BSc General or BSc Honours) plus a C.E,/D.E or Grad.CE, PGDE or BEd (Sciences).”
|
Master of Science Education in Mathematics
MScEdMT
Block Release: 1 ½ years
|A good Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree or Bachelor of Science Education Degree
Equivalent qualifications that may be considered include; BSc General/ BSc Honours with Mathematicsas a major plus a CE/DipEd or Grad. CE, PGDE
|
Master of Science Education in Biology
MScEdBz
Block Release:1 ½ years
|A good Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree or Bachelor of Science Education Degree
Equivalent qualifications that may be considered include; BSc General/BSc Honours with the Biology as a major plus a CE/DipEd or Grad. CE, PGDE
|
Master of Science Education in Chemistry MScEdCh
Block Release:1 ½ years
|A good Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree or Bachelor of Science Education Degree
Equivalent qualifications that may be considered include; BSc General/BSc Honours with Chemistry as a majorplus a CE/DipEd or Grad. CE, PGDE
|
Master of Science Education in Physics
MScEdPh
Block Release: 1 ½ years
|A good Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree or Bachelor of Science Education Degree
Equivalent qualifications that may be considered include; BSc General/BSc Honours with Physics as a majorplus a CE/DipEd or Grad. CE, PGDE
|
Master of Science Education in Geography
MScEdGg
Block Release: 1 ½ years
|A good Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree or Bachelor of Science Education Degree
Equivalent qualifications that may be considered include; BSc General/BSc Honours with Geography as a majorplus a CE/DipEd or Grad. CE, PGDE
|Post Graduate Diploma in Education
Block Release: 1 ½ years
|A good first degree from a recognized University, specialising in any one of the following Secondary/High School teaching subjects:-
Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Agriculture, Biology, Computer Science, Geography
|Post Graduate Diploma in Tertiary Education (PGDTE)
Online: 1 year
|A good first degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university
|
Master of Science Education in Biology (MScEdBz)
Off Campus: 1 ½ years
|A good Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree or Bachelor of Science Education Degree
Equivalent qualifications that may be considered include; BSc General/BSc Honours with the Biology as a majorplus a CE/DipEd or Grad. CE, PGDE
|
Master of Science Education in Physics (MScEdPh)
Off Campus:1 ½ years
|A good Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree or Bachelor of Science Education Degree
Equivalent qualifications that may be considered include; BSc General/BSc Honours with Physics as a majorplus a CE/DipEd or Grad. CE, PGDE
|
Master of Science Education in Geography (MScEdGg)
Off Campus: 1 ½ years
|BSc Geography Education, Bachelor of Education Degree in which Geography was a major/strongly represented, or BSc in which Geography is strongly represented plus a Post Graduate Diploma in Education, Graduate Diploma in Education, Grad CE, PGDTE. Equivalent qualifications from accredited and recognized institutions will be considered.
|
Master of Science Education in Mathematics (MScEdMt)
Off Campus:1 ½ years
|A good Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree or Bachelor of Science Education Degree
Equivalent qualifications that may be considered include; B.Ed Mathematics, BSc General/BSc Honours with Mathematics as a majorplus a CE/DipEd or Grad. CE, PGDE.
|
Master of Science Education in Chemistry (MScEdCh)
Off Campus:1 ½ years
|A good Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree or Bachelor of Science Education Degree
Equivalent qualifications that may be considered include; B.Ed Chemistry, BSc General/BSc Honours Chemistry as a major plus a CE/DipEd or Grad. CE, PGDE
|
Master of Science Education in Curriculum Studies (MScEdCS)
Off Campus: 1 ½ years
|Bachelor of Education Degree from accredited and recognized institution or Post Graduate Diploma in Education, Graduate Diploma in Education, GradCE, BSc Education.
|
DPhil/PhD Programmes
Full Time: 3 years
Part Time: 4 years
|Applicants must have a relevant MScEd degree (Mathematics Education, Physics Education, Chemistry Education, and Biology Education, Curriculum Studies) or MScEd and a PGDE.
|FACULTY OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING Phone/Whatsapp 0717073314
|Postgraduate Diploma in Infection Prevention and Control (PGDIPC)
Block Release: 2 years
|‘O’ Level Mathematics with a Grade C or better and a Science Subject.A Diploma/Degree in Nursing , Medicine, Biomedical Sciences, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Environmental Health, Pharmacy, Occupational Health, Physiotherapy or any other health related discipline. At least two (2) years clinical experience, a current practicing certificate from respective Health Professions Council and proof of permission to study from respective facility management. Applicants must be computer literate and Basic IPC training will be an added advantage. Participants must have a Senior Member of their health facility (or with links to their place of work) who will be their supervisor for their projects and log books.
Visit health@buse.ac.zw for more information.
|
Master of Science Degree in Biodiversity Conservation (MScBC)
Block Release /Weekend school: 2 years
|
At least 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language, Mathematics and a science subject with a grade C or better. A BSc Honours Degree in Biological Sciences or Environmental Sciences or any other relevant Degree with at least a 2.2 grade or equivalent.Applicants without an Honours Degree or with a Pass will be considered if they have at least two years relevant experience.
|MSc Analytical Chemistry(MSc ACH)
Block Release: 2 years
|Normal Entry: BSc Honours Chemistry
|Master of Science in Sports Management
MScSM
Block Release: 1 ½ years
|
|Master of Science in Sports Science
MScSS
Block Release: 1 ½ years
|At least a Sport-Related Bachelor of Science Honours Degree with a 2.2 grade or better or
a Sport-Related Bachelor of Science Honours Degrees with passes lower than 2.2
and least two years relevant post qualification experience or Sports technical qualifications equivalent to an Honours Degree and least two years relevant post qualification experience. Holders of relevant Bachelor of Science General Degrees with at least two years relevant
post qualification experience may be considered after passing a qualifying examination to
determine their suitability for the programme.
|Master of Science in Physical Chemistry
|BSc Honors Chemistry, Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Material Science In addition to a relevant first degree candidate must have 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language and Mathematics unless indicated otherwise.
|FACULTY OF COMMERCE Phone/Whatsapp 0717073619
|Master of ScienceDegree in Economics (MScEco)
Weekend &Public Holiday Classes in Harare: 18 months.
|Five Ordinary Level subjects including English & Mathematics.
A good first degree in Economics, Development Studies, Finance, Health or their equivalent Candidates can choose to specialize in:
I. Financial Economics
II. Development Economics
III. Health Economics
A Finance plan is available to applicants who meet bank requirements.
|Master of Science Degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management (MScPSCM)
Weekend & PublicHoliday classes in Harare: 18 months.
|Five Ordinary Level subjects including English & Mathematics.
A good first degree in Purchasing and Supply, Marketing, Logistics or their equivalent.
|Master of Science Degree in Entrepreneurship & Innovation (MScEI)
Weekend School Classes in Harare: 18 months.
|At least five ‘O’ Levels inclusive of Mathematics & English language
A good first Degree.
Required Documents:
Certified copies of academic Certificates and Transcripts: Birth Certificate; National Identification document; and two letters of reference and a Personal Statement
|Masters in Business Leadership (MBL)
Weekend & Public Holidays: 2 years
Classes in Harare.
|a) A good Bachelor’s degree;
b) Be at least 25 years of age;
c) At least two years’ post qualification relevant experience
d) At least five ‘O’ Levels inclusive of Mathematics and English Language.
Required Documents:
Certified copies of academic Certificates and Transcripts: Birth Certificate; National Identification document; and two letters of reference and a Personal Statement
|
Master of Leadership and Corporate Governance Degree (MLCG)
Weekend and Public Holiday School:18 months.
Classes in Harare
|At least five ‘O’ Levels inclusive of Mathematics and English Language.
A first Degree in Management Sciences with a 2.2 grade or better and a minimum of 3 years management experience.
Mature entry requirements as follows:
· Minimum 35years
· Possession of a Professional Qualification in Management
· Minimum 10 years management experience
|Master of Science in Marketing Degree (MSc. Mkt)
Weekend and Public Holiday School: 18 months.
Classes in Harare
|At least five ‘O’ Levels inclusive of Mathematics & English language. A good first degree in Marketing, Information Technology, Sports, Environmental Management or their equivalent.
Candidates can choose to specialize in:
I.Digital Marketing
II. Green Marketing
III. Sport Marketing
|Executive Master of Business Leadership Degree (EMBL)
Weekend and PublicHoliday School:
18 months.
Classes in Harare
|At least five ‘O’ Levels inclusive of Mathematics and English Language.A first Degree in Management Sciences with a 2.2 grade or better and a minimum of 5 years management experience. Be at least 30 years old.
Mature entry requirements as follows:
· Be at least 40 years old.
· At least 10 years management experience
· Possession of a professional qualification in management
|FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES Phone/Whatsapp 0717073620
|Master of Science
Degree in International
Relations (MSc.IR)
Block Release
1 1/2 Years
August 2021
Classes in Harare
|A relevant first Degree from a recognized University and
5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language with a Grade C or better
|Master of Science
Degree in Peace and
Governance(MSc.PG)
Block Release
1 1/2 Years
August 2021
Classes in Harare
|A relevant first Degree from a recognized University and
5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language with a Grade C or better
|FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE& ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE Phone/Whatsapp 0717073500
|Master of Science Degree in Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture
(Production Option-MSc.FSPr)
Block Release: 2 years
|At least five ‘O’ Levels inclusive of Mathematics and English Language.
A first Degree in Agriculture, Biological Sciences, Food Science, Nutrition and Forestry with a 2.2 grade or better.
Candidates with at least 2 years of relevant working experience with a pass will also be considered.
|Master of Science Degree in Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture (Policy Option-MSc.FSPo)
Block Release: 2 years
|At least five ‘O’ Levels inclusive of Mathematics and English Language.
A first Degree in Agriculture, Natural Resources Management, Geography, Development Studies or any Social Science Degree with a 2.2 grade or better.
Candidates with at least 2 years of relevant working experience with a pass will also be considered.
Note: All applications must be done on official application forms which can be obtained from the University upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $820.00 for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes or downloaded from website;www.buse.ac.zw. All applications should be accompanied by certified copies of ‘O’, ‘A’ Level certificates or results slip, Birth Certificate, National I.D certificates as specified under entry qualifications. Applications forms should be submitted by31 May 2021.
No application is valid unless the appropriate application fee has been paid. Downloaded application forms must be accompanied by a valid receipt or bank deposit slip.
Bank Details: CBZ
Account name: Bindura University of Science Education.
Account Number: 6626 0902130074
Branch: Bindura
For further information, contact the Assistant Registrar-Admissions, Student Registration and Records on 0713113394/ 0712 842 710(0271)/0712842721/ 7531-2, 7623 or 0772 154 880-2-5-7-8 Extension 1022/1032 or e-mail; admissions@buse.ac.zw and visit our website; www.buse.ac.zw.
Applications should be addressed to:
Assistant Registrar-Admissions
Students Records and Registration
Bindura University of Science Education
P.Bag 1020
BINDURA