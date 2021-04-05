Be transparent for development to happen: Lupane Local Board urged

BY SILAS NKALA

LUPANE Local Board has been urged to be transparent to ratepayers and stakeholders in the manner it handles council funds.

The call was made by stakeholders at a recent service delivery meeting at the Lupane Local Board Community Hall.

They also called for improved service delivery and feedback on the developmental projects being carried out in the Matabeleland North provincial capital in order to make it a full-fledged administrative centre.

Last year, Lupane residents petitioned the local board over the exorbitant prices of medium-density housing stands, which ranged between US$6 000 and US$12 000.

They said the amounts were beyond their reach and would advantage corrupt, rich outsiders to buy multiple stands.

The residents noted that the local authority was not transparent to the ratepayers on how the stands were being sold.

But despite the calls, the council went ahead with the sale of the stands.

At the same meeting, calls were made that transparency, integrity, excellence, co-operation, and participation were of utmost importance and should not be compromised at whatever cost.

LRRA spokesperson Mfundo Sibanda said the board promised to provide all citizens with quality, affordable and world-class services.

“The ratepayers’ commitments are to pay rates and services, mobilise participation in development activities, support the projects, to engage constructively if any disputes may arise, and monitor/evaluate the performance of the service delivery charter,” Sibanda

said.

“The launch is, therefore, a start-off on where to go and what to do from here henceforth to make sure that development in this area is achieved at all cost and should there be barriers along the way we implement this service charter for a smooth sail.”

Board chairperson Monica Ngwenya said for the provincial capital to see meaningful growth in development, there was need for improvement in services being

rendered.

Ngwenya was appointed to chair the Lupane Local Board after councillor June Mpofu was restricted from overseeing the town’s activities.

Other board members include Lupane State University vice-chancellor Pardon Kuipa and district development co-ordinator Ennet Sithole.

However, the residents are concerned that some of the board members are outsiders, which makes it difficult for them to address the needs of ratepayers.

