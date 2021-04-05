5-year-old follows in father’s musical footsteps

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

FIVE-YEAR-OLD Cindredgie Siasitumuzira, son to Alaska-based sungura artiste Jonathan “Mr Chinhoyi” Siasitumuzira, has released his debut gospel song titled Ndomurumbidza, which has already rocked the airwaves.

The song, produced by Cindredgie’s 14-year-old brother Sogani, also a dancehall musician using the stage name Stylish, is typical confirmation of music running in the family.

Ironically, Cindredgie has taken the gospel path while his father, a leader of Johanne Masowe eChishanu apostolic sect and known in religious circles as Madzibaba Gina, prefers the sungura genre.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style through his father, Cindredgie said the release of his debut single was a small step towards what he hoped would be a fruitful career in music.

“I believe this is just the beginning of my musical journey that I hope to perfect at school as I set eyes on a full album called Chenjera Chakauya. I do enjoy music, so I am happy that this song Ndomurumbidza has introduced me to the world of music,” he said.

“I will be working on more songs to make up an album. I will make sure that I take music lessons at school so as to perfect my art.”

An Early Childhood Development pupil at Blubel in Chinhoyi, Cindredgie said he preferred songwriting to typical children’s activities like hanging out with friends.

“I am happy that my parents, who are my biggest cheerleaders, have blessed me to do music. Maybe it is because my father and brother are also musicians,” he said.

Mr Chinhoyi said he would support his son to attain his full potential, adding that the long-held view that music is for delinquents should be discarded.

“As the father, I am going to support him so as to fulfil his desires in music, though much emphasis will be on him to concentrate more on his schoolwork than music,” he said.

“I see a bright future in them, so we are not going to suppress his musical talent, but will make sure that he balances the two through strict monitoring that entails setting time for his academics and time for his music.”

Mr Chinhoyi said parents should not take the traditional narrative and attitude that a child who plays a guitar or likes music would have taken the wrong path.

“Parents must let their children follow their dreams and invest in their talents,” he said.

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw