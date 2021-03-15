Zim’s songbird shines at Grammy awards

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

UNITED STATES-BASED Zimbabwean R&B songbird Tinashe Kachingwe has written her own piece of history by clinching an award at this year’s 63rd annual Grammy awards ceremony at Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday night.

Kachingwe features on the song The Worst In Me off the Canadian electronic music producer Kaytranada’s second album Bubba which won the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.

In the song that has an accompanying video, Kachingwe sings of a toxic relationship she cannot get enough of.

The winning album Bubba that landed pole position on the Billboard electronic albums in recent months is the second production by Kaytranada.

The album features an array of guest artistes among them Kali Uchis, Pharrell Williams, Mick Jenkins, Tinashe, Estelle, Masego, Charlotte Day Wilson and Gold link.

In celebrating the milestone, Kachingwe took to social media sites Twitter and Instagram, where she said the achievement came at a time she was losing hope on Grammy awards.

“Summer of 2013, I was at my cousins’ house in Iowa when I decided to make this picture of a Grammy my lockscreen and promised myself I would not change it until I won. I kept that on my phone for seven whole years. A few months ago, I finally decided to let that dream ‘go’ … awards are dumb anyway and I do not need them to validate me as an artiste (I still stand by this) ,” she said.

“Fast forward to today (Sunday), I was playing warzone sitting on the couch when I found out a song I wrote and recorded in my house was officially part of a Grammy-winning album.

“They say that when you let go of wanting something really badly, that is when it happens. Look at God. Thank you to @kaytranada for being such an innovator as well as such a special, kind, beautiful person. It is truly an honour.”

This is not the first time for Kachingwe to make waves on the international stage, having earlier made headlines after she posed for Playboy magazine following its decision to discontinue the use of nude pictures.

The songbird has toured various countries and shared the stage with top artistes from around the globe such as Trinidadian singer Nicky Minaj, American singer Katy Perry and has a collaboration with Chris Brown for the song, Player.

