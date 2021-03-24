Zim golfer gets top post

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Justin Gapara has been appointed secretary-general of the Zambezi Golf Society, a grouping of African golfers from different countries based in the United Kingdom.

The Zambezi Golf Society is made of golfers from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, South Africa, Cameroon and Mauritius.

Gapara, an English Football Association-certified referee and one of the few African referees officiating in lower leagues in the UK, is part of a team that consists of Lamont Montezu, Arthur Ganga and Fungai Fundira.

Gapara, a golfer himself, says he is elated by his new role.

“It’s a huge vote of confidence in my abilities. I appreciate this coming from my fellow colleagues. I can’t wait to be back on the course with the guys.

“Our vision is to help society forward to remember the disadvantaged people in communities.

“As a sportsperson, I feel that our success in sports is derived from the society we live, without them sports is not enjoyable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zambezi Golf Society will have its next event on April 3 at the Hinksey Heights in Oxfordshire County.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw