Zifa Central Region seals kit sponsorship deal

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

THE Zifa Central Region Soccer League on Friday unveiled their first kit partnership with On the Ball (OTB) Looks Sportswear, in a contract that will last for at least three seasons starting from this year.

The partnership between the two entities is expected to benefit clubs in terms of development and financial benefits, with OTB offering three packages for the kits.

In first kit package OTB Looks will provide 2 800 replicas and a sizeable number of playing, training kits, bench regalia, travelling apparel.

The other package ranges from 500 replica jerseys to 2 500.

OTB chief executive Peter Chiveso stressed that they can alter the packages depending on the clubs’ budgets.

Last year, OTB Looks Sportswear also penned a kit sponsorship contract with Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos and Highlanders.

Chiveso said their main aim was to facelift the region and initiate a win-win ecosystem for the parties involved.

For each club that signs up with OTB Looks, the region will receive a rebate which is channelled into its coffers for development purposes.

“OTB wants to grow its brand and we can only grow through partnerships that also enhance growth of football. The strength of our brand lies in our ability to create a new and unique look for our clients.

“Customisation is now the name of the game. We take our time in understanding each and every one of our clients, we understand the individuality of football and the need to be set apart.

“So for this deal, every team that signs up with us, the region will get a rebate which we will direct to its coffers for development.

“We will also brand the region’s secretariats so that they wear our products. Basically, we are interested in knowing the ethos of the team and so we are determined to make sure that we fit into their culture.

“We have different packages where we can do replicas, caps and T-shirts among others, but all that depends with their budgets. But the bottom line is for both parties to have returns in terms of money and development,” he said.

Chiveso also revealed their intentions of investing in the region’s grassroot levels.

“We have been doing big deals with both the region and other big teams’ in the Premier League. But we are now looking forward to go to the grassroots. We are planning to be sponsoring youth and women tournaments,” he added.

Central Region acting chairman Thomas Marambanyika was excited by the partnership.

“For us this is a landmark deal. It’s a first of its kind and we are excited to have OTB as our partners and we are hoping that this will grow our ecosystem as a region. We want to make sure that as a region we grow at the same time giving or club the best,” Marambanyika said.

