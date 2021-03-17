Woman conned US$5k by army major

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A ZIMBABWE National Army (ZNA) top official, Major Sybert Muradzikwa yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Isheunesu Matova after he allegedly conned a Harare woman of US$5 000 in a deal to clean soiled bank notes.

Muradzikwa was remanded to April 5 on $5 000 bail.

It is alleged that in January this year, Muradzikwa and his accomplices, who are still at large, misrepresented to the complainant, Lyn Mavhunga, that they wanted to engage her on a business venture to clean old notes using a liquid chemical.

Mavhunga allegedly released US$5 000 to purchase the liquid, before Muradzikwa requested for more money.

Complainant turned down the request and reported him to police.

Upon arrest, Muradzikwa was found in possession of the bag containing the alleged soiled bank notes.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old Harare man allegedly shot a State witness who testified against him in a 2018 case.

Ronias Mutaki was arrested and appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday facing attempted murder charges. The magistrate will deliver his ruling on the matter today.

The complainant in the matter is a gardener in Mutaki’s neighbourhood in Avondale.

