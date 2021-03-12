Wildlife pose a threat to crops in Bulilima

BY SHARON SIBINDI

WILDLIFE poses a serious threat to the bumper harvest expected by rural communities in Bulilima district of Matabeleland South province, a survey by a faith-based civic group has revealed.

This year, the area received good rains, hence locals were expecting a bumper harvest.

But Habbakuk Trust, in its recent report, revealed that wildlife remained a menace in the area and posed a threat to crops.

“The envisaged harvest will increase household disposable income as funds meant for mealie-meal will be channelled to other basic needs. In addition to economic benefits, most households will benefit from an improved diet.

“The heavy rains that engulfed Bulilima have defied climatic expectations, with some climate experts describing the scenario as positives of climate change.

“The bulk of Bulilima district falls under agro-farming region five which is characterised by erratic rainfall, “read the Habakkuk Trust report.

Sibekiwe Gumbo of Ngwala village in Huwana was quoted in the report saying: “Although some of our crop was lost due to excessive rains, we are grateful for what we have received.

“Some farmers experienced crop loss from leaching as a result of oversaturated fields.”

Huwana area in Bulilima has in the past experienced fatal human-wildlife conflicts, with marauding elephants causing extensive destruction to infrastructure and crops.

“Seasonal migration of wild animals from the Hwange National Park to human settlements has also resulted in damage to infrastructure and increased hostility between locals and wild animals such as elephants and buffalos,” the report said.

