We will bleed Zebras – Karuru

BY HENRY MHARA IN FRANCISTOWN, BOTSWANA

WARRIORS vice captain Ovidy Karuru said the team is geared up for their penultimate Group H Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier match against hosts Botswana at the Obedi Chilume Stadium in Francistown this evening. Kick off time is 6pm.

“We are ready and we will do everything to get a positive result. Some of the players did not come because of different reasons but we feel the squad is still strong enough to get a good result,” the South Africa based star said.

The Warriors team left Harare on yesterday evening and flew to Johannesburg before connecting to Francistown. They arrived just before midnight after some delays at Francistown international airport.

Team manager Wellington Mpandare had to clarify on the trip after reports that the team had travelled from Gaborone to Francistown by road.

Former Warriors player and Zifa president aspirant Alois Bunjira ignited the social media debate when he posted alleging that the team had travelled to Francistown by road, a distance of over 450km.

“The reports are disappointing especially considering that they are coming from people who we thought should know these things better. A visiting team cannot travel more than 200km by road. The Caf competitions rules are very clear on that.”

Caf statutes state that, “If the distance between the capital city and the venue of the match is superior to 200 kms, the host association shall provide the visitors with an airplane transport to the venue of the match.”

“This trip was organised a long time ago, and this was the best possible route for the team. We had some delays at the airport because of the Covid protocols where the delegation had to go through a testing process. The results came negative,” Mpandare added.

Zimbabwe has five points and could earn a ticket to next year’s Afcon finals if they beat Botswana today, and if Zambia fails to beat Algeria in the other group match.

The Warriors will end their campaign with a home match against Zambia on Monday.

Botswana has four points while Zambia are on three. Algeria lead the group with 10 points and are already through to the finals.

