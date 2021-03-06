Vusa Mkhaya opens up on life outside the studio

BY SHARON SIBINDI

AUSTRIA-BASED Zimbabwean imbube crooner Vusa Mkhaya has been in the showbiz industry for several years as a member of Insingizi.

This is the group that put him on the showbiz map since the release of their 2004 debut album, Voices of Southern Africa / Spirit of Africa, which sold over 250 000 units in North America.

His solo offerings, The Spirit of Ubuntu (2006), Vocalism (2012) and UManyanyatha (2016) are emotive musical stories of love, heartbreak, everyday living.

The multi-award-winning singer has managed to unite other artistes through the song Masiyephambili, which speaks to the unity and resilience of people in the City of Bulawayo.

He speaks about his life outside the studio and other matters.

Music expedition

I started my professional musical journey in 1991 with Insingizi. Back then, we were called Insingizi Emnyama. In 2004, we decided to cut out Emnyama because everyone called us Insingizi. So we thought let’s rebrand and call ourselves that. I am still a full-time member of Insingizi and I also have my solo project as Vusa Mkhaya. I have four albums and three singles

The discography

The Spirit of Ubuntu: (Full album 2006)

Vocalism: (Full album 2012)

Umanyanyatha: (Full album 2016)

Umanyanyatha: Songs from the Soul of Zimbabwe Full album 2020)

Ibambeni feat Moyoxide: (Single 2020)

Ngiyabongamina: (Single 2020)

Masiyephambili: featuring various artists: (Single 2020)

Awards

I have two awards under my name and I was nominated on two other awards which I did not win.

I was nominated for an Austrian World Music Award 2015 for the album Vocalism and also nominated for the Bulawayo Arts Awards 2020.

I was awarded the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (UK) for Service to Music and Cultural Promotions in 2019 and awarded with a National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) gong for Outstanding Artiste in the Diaspora Award in 2020.

Relaxing

I breathe music, I love reading and also getting to learn about different cultures and languages. There is no day that goes by without listening to music or sampling some new songs or creating, writing music.

Being a bookworm

Yes, I am a bookworm, but I don’t have a favourite author. I read anything that I can get my hands on, especially biographies, books on music, different cultures and traditions.

Writing books

I have started already, but it will take some time for it to be ready because my journey is still not complete. Maybe I will have two or three books because one book is not enough for my life story. I am not sure about the title of the first one yet, but it will have to be something to do with my name(s).

Projects off the studio

We are building a library and an arts theatre at Mbizingwe Primary School in Esigodini with my two colleagues at Insingizi, Dumisani Ramadu Moyo and Blessings Nqo Nkomo.

The foundation is ready and the builders are now working on building the structure.

This is one of the few projects back home. Unfortunately, I can’t talk about other projects I am working on because I am still negotiating with authorities.

Life lessons

My biggest lesson is to be humble and always be ready to learn from everyone. You never know who can help you learn something new. Therefore, do not judge people based on their looks, gender, age or ethnic and religious background.

Any top secret?

If I say it, they will know and it won’t be a secret anymore. When I was young, I used to play one sport, which I won’t mention. Those who grew up with me know it. I think if I was not an artist, I was going to be a sportsperson.

Lessons learnt under the COVID-19 pandemic?

Always be prepared for the worst and save money for a rainy day when times are good.

