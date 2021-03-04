Veteran Journalist Karima Brown has passed away

Broadcaster and Journalist Karima Brown has passed away on Thursday morning from COVID-19 related complications.

This has been confirmed by her family and employer ENCA, where Brown hosted the programme ‘The Fix’.

She was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The family statement read: “It is with deep sadness that we inform the public that our beloved sister and mother, Karima Brown, passed away this morning. She died from COVID-19 related complications.”

“Karima was not just a prolific and well-known South African journalist and commentator, with deep footprints in print and broadcast media, but also and more importantly a well-loved friend, mentor, mother, colleague, daughter, and confidante to countless people throughout a life lived fully, and with a deep commitment to her most cherished values and principles.”

Brown will be laid to rest in a private burial ceremony which will be held in accordance with Islamic rites and traditions.

A small number of invited persons will attend the funeral and all COVID-19 regulations will be observed.

In due course, an announcement will be made about a more public memorial service in honour of her life.

