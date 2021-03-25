Valela takes over as Delta CEO

BY CHIEDZA KOWO

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange-listed beverages producer, Delta Corporation, has elevated its finance director Matlhogonolo Valela to the position of chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from July 1, 2021.

Valela will replace long-serving CEO, Pearson Gowero who is set to step down on June 30, according to a statement released by the firm’s board.

Valela has been the group’s finance director since July 2011.

He is a chartered accountant who did his articles with Schmulian & Sibanda Chartered Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Technology Accountancy degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

He has participated in leadership and executive development programmes run by leading global institutions.

“The board congratulates Valela on his appointment and is confident that he will leverage his wealth of knowledge, strategic insights and passion to drive business growth,” the firm said.

Gowero will retire after serving as CEO from June 2012, having joined the group in March 1997.

He started at Chibuku Breweries in the marketing department and rose to become divisional managing director.

He was appointed to the Delta board in 2003 as executive director responsible for beverages business sales and distribution operations.

Gowero was seconded to SABMiller Africa in 2006 where he served as managing director of the Zambian Breweries Group until his return to Delta as chief operating officer in 2011.

“Pearson has provided leadership to the group during a period of significant business challenges in the operating environment,” the company said in a statement.

“The board and management of Delta wish to thank Gowero for his valued contribution to the group and wish him well in his retirement and future endeavours,” the group said.

The Delta board also appointed Alex Makamure to the role of finance director with effect from April 1 2021.

Makamure is currently company secretary and group treasurer with a functional responsibility for corporate affairs and supply chain. Makamure joined the group in 1998 as finance manager of Chibuku Breweries Division before becoming divisional finance director in 2002.

He served as general manager finance for the combined beverages business from 2003 until his appointment as company secretary in January 2006.

He is also a chartered accountant who did his articles with Co-opers & Lybrand. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the University of Zimbabwe and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of London.

