Valee Music relishes Beyoncé collabo

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Zimbabwean Afro-pop songbird Valee Music has mastered the art of collaborations as she makes inroads into the cut-throat music industry. Born Valerie Menyiwe Sibanda in Bulawayo before relocating to the UK at the age of 14, Valee Music has scored a first following he collaboration with American singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

Valee Music reckons that being multilingual enabled her to penetrate the international music scene as she caters for diverse markets both locally and internationally.

She sings in English, Ndebele, Zulu, Shangaan, Sotho and Shona — blending pop with Afrobeat. She says her passion for music was driven by her late uncle, Tymon Mabaleka who was a music producer and co-founder of Gallo Records and a well-known Highlanders Football Club player.

Her music has been featured on platforms such as BBC Africa, Vox Africa, Blogs in America, Canada, Kenya, South Africa and the United Kingdom. NewsDay Life & Style (ND) senior reporter Winstone Antonio recently caught up with Vale Music (VM) for an exclusive interview. Below are the excerpts.

ND: You have worked with American singer Beyoncé on the song Black is King as well as producer for the late Michael Jackson, Ian Copeland Green. How was the experience?

VM: Beyoncé is a graceful lady and artiste that many of us look up to. Her team was very professional and I can only say that being a part of any project with her is an absolute pleasure. I am honoured to be mentioned among many talented artistes and contributors to the Black is King project on Disney. On the other hand, working with Ian Copeland Green was such an honour. A man who has worked with great people, practically household names like the late Michael Jackson, American singer-songwriter and actress Madonna Louise Ciccone and projects like the Matrix. His talent, his production is incomparable and I feel like God led me to work with him because thereafter, a whole lot of other doors opened for me.

ND: How have you managed to penetrate that international market?

VM: I am blessed to have the type of background that I have. Because of my language and culture, I am able to cross over and penetrate many music markets in the international sphere. From southern Africa, the song Sondela was number one in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, to Europe and west Africa. I feel like with west Africa even in London we are quite exposed to the Afrobeat genre and meeting artistes of that background here has really allowed me to tap into that market. Very early in my career I was also interviewed by BBC Africa for my song Mina Nawe after that, I feel like I got exposed more to many new followers around the world who have since followed me on my music journey.

ND: How is it like making music in a foreign land?

VM: For me the United Kingdom is not a foreign land. We are fast becoming a global village especially with technology and social media. United Kingdom is home to other successful artistes in the diaspora like Shingai (Elizabeth Maria Shoniwa), Donel Mangena, (Blessing) Annatoria who won, The Voice UK this year and the likes of Regé-Jean Page lead actor in the Netflix hit series by Shonda Rhymes “Bridgerton”. These creatives are all Zimbabwean. But I feel like the UK has had an influence in harnessing their art as much as it has done for me. So, to me, the United Kingdom is as much my home as Zimbabwe. Of course, I do miss the little things like chilling on a Sunday in gogo’s backyard having braai with some sadza!

So, I have had my life experiences in both countries. My journey may have started in Bulawayo, but it has led me to this moment right here, where I am Valee Music in London. The United Kingdom has presented me with different opportunities that I may have not been otherwise exposed to in Zimbabwe. But at the same time being Zimbabwean is what makes me authentic.

It’s what I love about me and it’s what my fans here appreciate. Zimfestival is also one of the biggest African festivals we have here in London and I was blessed to have performed there in 2019 alongside Chimurenga music icon Thomas Mapfumo, Gemma Griffiths and dancehall singer Winky D. So I feel like there is a space in the UK for my music and my culture.

Both of my experiences growing up have helped shape my style of music and because of that I can wave the Zimbabwe flag high and continue to proudly represent us (Zimbabweans) on the international sphere.

ND: What really inspires your compositions?

VM: My life inspires my compositions. Everything that I am, I am a Christian, proud, black, African — Zimbabwean, Nguni woman and Londoner. And I feel like all my experiences in life from love to faith, friendship, culture and travel have helped to shape my music. I am also influenced by my peers that I work with, the likes of Charlie Kay, O-25, Brian K and even Gemma Griffiths who produced my video for Watora Moyo. When you collaborate with others, it only helps to create a better product and overall brand because it’s true what they say: “It takes a village” I can only hope that my fans continue to grow with me as I embark on my journey.

ND: What themes are being addressed in your latest single Don’t Want Your Love?

VM: My latest single Don’t Want Your Love explores the themes of feminism, independence and love.

ND: What inspired you to explore those themes?

VM: Life experiences inspired me to explore these themes. I felt that Don’t Want Your Love gave me the opportunity to share a message that not everything is for you.

That it’s okay to say “no” to a love not worthy of you. In a way you are embracing good by choosing to love yourself first.

ND: What is the song Sondela all about?

VM: Sondela addresses the themes of love and heartbreak. Through the song, I feel like many people can relate to a typical love story, so I wanted to explore those themes in a very creative way. I wanted Sondela to represent Zimbabwe and its many colours.

Like Watora Moyo featuring singer and producer Charlie-Kay, we fused Ndebele, Shona and English to tell our story. With Sondela I also wanted to give my fans hope that even if they have been hurt before, they can open their hearts up to love.

ND: So with such a rich singles discography, any albums yet?

VM: I am yet to release an album. I have released quite a few singles in the past three years namely Dolla, Vosho, Mina Nawe, Watora Moyo, Sondela and now Don’t Want Your Love.

I have completed my extended play which will be my first body of work. I have been working on this since 2019 and I hope to release it after my new single. I am trusting the process. Please watch this space.

