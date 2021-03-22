UN calls for improved water resources management

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

THE United Nations (UN) has called for improved management of water resources in order to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In a statement to commemorate World Water Day yesterday, the UN said 2,2 billion of the world’s population have no access to safe water.

“The theme of World Water Day 2021 is valuing water. The value of water is about much more than its price. Water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook at any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource.

“Sustainable Development Goal six is to ensure water and sanitation for all. Without a comprehensive understanding of water’s true, multidimensional value, we will be unable to safeguard this critical resource for the benefit of everyone,” the UN said.

