Tregger loses $8m to employees

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TREGGER Wholesalers has lost more than $8 million to two employees who falsified invoices of services rendered to the company and pocketed the proceeds.

The two employees, Abisha Marijeni (30) and Alfred Piason (37), yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti facing fraud charges and were remanded to today for bail hearing.

Marijeni is employed as a logistics clerk, while Piason is employed as a logistics supervisor.

It is the State’s case that sometime in November last year, the duo connived to falsify invoices of companies contracted by their employer.

Between November last year and February this year, the duo allegedly raised false invoices purporting to have contracted three companies, Spearhead Logistics, Sagehead Enterprises and Wise Jack Logistics to carry Tregger goods to various destinations.

The wholesaler was made to pay

$8,3 million for non-existent business trips and nothing was recovered.

