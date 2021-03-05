Tree ambassador lays into tobacco farmers

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

NATIONAL indigenous trees ambassador Never Bonde has urged traditional leaders to safeguard their areas against deforestation during the current tobacco harvesting season as villagers cut down trees to cure their crop.

He told NewsDay that despite tobacco being the country’s major foreign currency earner, its cure often led to heavy deforestation as most indigenous farmers use firewood.

Bonde urged tobacco farmers to use coal in curing their tobacco instead of firewood, in order to preserve the country’s forests.

“We are encouraging our traditional leaders to report all their subjects who are cutting down trees in their areas to the police, especially this tobacco season,” he said.

“We notice that during the time of tobacco curing, our forests are depleted because of the increase in the rampant cutting down of trees. Our forests are important and we have to preserve them, but you find that using firewood to cure tobacco is the cheapest way, but it is costly in the long run as we will be destroying our environment,” he said.

The trees ambassador called on the responsible authorities to work together to ensure that farmers cure their tobacco in an environmentally-friendly way.

“The authorities should work together to ensure that the environment is protected. Ways should be devised in all areas that farm tobacco to ensure that when it comes to curing it, the forests will not be destroyed,” he said.

“Penalties for the farmers that cut down trees without authority should be stiff so that it will send the right message across to would-be offenders.”

