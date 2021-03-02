Toxic workplaces demotivate employees

BY EMMANUEL ZVADA

All organisations have the potential to become toxic. Experiencing a toxic work environment is more common than you think. As you share your story, you will be astounded to hear that almost everyone you know has gone through such horrific experiences. Toxic work environments can have long-term effects which can affect the way we view prospective employers or new office environments.

What does “toxic work environment” mean?

A toxic work environment is one where employees find it difficult to work or progress in their careers due to a negative atmosphere created by co-workers, supervisors, or company culture. A toxic workplace can be defined as any job where the work, atmosphere, people, or any combination of these things cause serious disruption to an employee’s life.

Toxicity at the workplace can also create negative results, illness, high turnover, and even abusive behaviour among employees. A toxic workplace defines a situation where organisational problems demotivate employees, hence affecting performance and productivity. Here are some common toxic work environment characteristics and how they demotivate employees.

Unclear goals and lack of transparency

Goals make a company move forward. When everyone knows the company aims, as well as the smaller individual goals, employees will know how important is their contribution to the bigger picture of the company which will make them productive and happy.

Every workplace benefits from transparency and in that way employees will feel that their contribution is appreciated. A toxic workplace doesn’t have clear goals or may have forgotten about them a long time ago in pursuit of financial gain.

The danger of this is that it leads employees to feel they are lost in their career path or they are stagnant and being underutilised.

Bad bosses can create toxicity.

Managers should avoid contributing to a toxic work environment. It is known that employees work hard when their bosses are great leaders with clear visions and enviable work ethics. When managers are insincere and seem not to know what they are doing, the workers will suffer.

It is a fact that most employees leave organisations because of bad bosses. It’s also a fact that companies cannot be successful if they are managed by unskilled people.

Communication is one-way in a toxic environment

A key sign of a toxic work environment is when communication flows in one direction, from the high offices to the employees.

Employees are afraid to ask for fear that they will be singled out for not understanding quickly.

In a toxic environment, communication is never two-way. It is used as a tool to assert dominance. A healthy environment supports open, assertive communication. Proper communication is based on an understanding of previously mentioned roles, goals, attitudes, and beliefs. Knowing the roles and hierarchy of each person helps to achieve quick results.

Decision making is top-down

In a healthy work environment, decisions are made together, with input from all concerned parties. In order for an organisation to run smoothly, decisions must constantly be made and how those decisions are made is an important factor to the success of an organisation. The leader of an organisation must decide whether to take full control of the decision-making process or allow input from junior employees when making decisions. In a toxic work environment, there is no consensus on how to solve problems.

When a decision comes from a higher-up, without input or consultation of juniors (who could understand the situation better), it hinders innovation as employees fear to express themselves. This leads to bottled up frustrations that can cause loss of focus and a drop in productivity.

Micro-managing breeds toxicity

Engaging employees at all stages of decision making in the company is very crucial as it eliminates feelings of being left out, resulting in employes assuming they are irrelevant.

Employees who are hired to perform various duties at workplaces should feel appreciated and relevant all the time.

Most managers have a problem of micro-managing their employees. They think constantly checking on employees’ work and dictating how everything should be done increases production in the organisation.

Micro-managing people decreases productivity and work quality.

Employees are not able to make decisions independently even if the decisions are good.

At its core, micro-management can turn high-performing employees into disengaged workers. This lowers productivity and creates a negative environment where workers just want to get by.

Trust is compromised

Lack of trust in the workplace is the virus that can result in a diseased workplace culture. Trust is one of the core foundations of a successful organisation. But in a toxic work environment, trust is perceived as something that needs to be earned rather than provided. Equally, a lack of trust in an employer might be evident through the absence of open discussion in meetings.

In this regard, the staff may not feel that their contributions are valued and as a result, keep quiet on key issues that can even affect organisations negatively. The workplace can’t and won’t survive without trust — it’s reciprocal, key for employee loyalty and minimises employee turnover.

Favouritism and office politics.

Nobody wants to be in a company where the boss plays favourite. It’s good if you are the favourite employee, but not good for everybody else. Maybe the reason why some employees refuse to follow your instructions is that they know the boss will not appreciate their contribution.

True, we cannot avoid having star employees because of their effort, skill and wit. But the fact of the matter is they aren’t the only employees in your organisation.

As a leader, you have to give everyone the same treatment. A strict rule imposed on one employee must, therefore, be enforced on another for committing the same offence.

Mismatched job responsibilities

Having mismatch functions is a ticking time bomb, even with star players on your team, they will be demotivated and obviously productivity will be affected.

When a manager is assigned the role and responsibility of an officer or a clerk then it is a clear case of function mismatch and that is a good recipe for killing employee motivation and morale. It is natural for someone to dislike a job if it requires him to do something he has not been trained to do.

When there is a mismatch of function, not only will the company get low quality output, but employees will also be disgruntled.

Successful companies are built on the back of motivated employees. Conversely, unmotivated employees are unlikely to stick around much longer.

Employee motivation is essential for a productive and successful workplace, and the best managers strive to establish an environment that inspires and engages all workers.

Emmanuel Zvada is an award-winning Most Fabulous Global HR Practitioner 2020, HR disrupter and trusted coach. He writes here in his personal capacity.

