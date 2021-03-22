Teachers’ demands are not without cause

EDITORIAL COMMENT

TEACHERS’ unions raised pertinent issues this week as the majority of their members stayed at home citing financial incapacitation.

They said the gruelling economic crisis had thrown them into a complete quandary.

They cannot afford to travel back to their work stations because their meagre incomes have been eroded by relentless price hikes.

And even if they could overstretch themselves to help pupils pull through their syllabi, the transport crisis sparked by the suspension of commuter omnibuses rendered travelling almost impossible.

The underlying issue here is that teachers’ salaries are below what they need to survive.

They are crying out for a rational review to meet their families’ needs and execute their crucial assignments without having to worry about where their next meal comes from.

This is an extremely uncomfortable situation for them.

In concluding what teachers and other civil servants must earn, government must take into account the poverty datum line, which is over $25 000.

It must remember that this $25 000 constitutes a basket for basic goods only.

Anything below $25 000 is a joke that must be condemned by all fair-minded Zimbabweans.

It throws teachers into abject poverty, which leaves them without choice but to press ahead with a mass job action, which is not good for the future of our children.

But we are concerned that teachers’ concerns have taken long to be addressed — there has been no progress since the teachers demanded that their salaries should be indexed to United States dollar.

A responsible government should not have imposed negligible pay hikes and threatened workers.

Issuing threats will only worsen the situation.

The teachers may return to work fearing for their safety but they won’t work.

This will force parents to pay for extra lessons.

This places those who cannot afford at a disadvantage.

We urge government to immediately look into the plight of teachers with the seriousness it deserves.

We must see an end to this tug of war.

It is within government’s capacity to do so.

The salaries teachers are demanding are not out of this world.

They are only demanding a living wage, specifically an equivalent of what they used to earn before October 2018.

