Stop abusing Marry: Mtetwa tells court

By Desmond Chingarande

PROMINENT lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has accused the Judiciary of abusing her client, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa, saying the assault case she was facing could have been treated differently had it involved a different suspect.

Mtetwa said this after the State opposed her application for postponement of trial in a case Marry is accused of assaulting her domestic worker.

The defence counsel made the application on the basis that Marry was undergoing a complex blood transfusion process and was, therefore, not fit to stand trial at the moment.

Prosecutor Charles Muchemwa opposed the application, saying the State witnesses had been warned to appear in court yesterday and a move to postpone the matter would prejudice them.

Mtetwa told the court that the State was abusing her client, saying the fact that a mere assault case was transferred to the regional court meant the case was not treated like other assault cases which are being heard at lower courts.

Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who is presiding over the case, postponed the matter to May 10.

Gofa said there was no dispute on the sickness of the accused and for her to receive a fair trial, she should be given a chance to heal.

Allegations are that on January 26 this year, the domestic worker Delight Munyoro went to Hellenic Primary School in Borrowdale to collect the accused person’s child.

As she was waiting for him at the gate, it is alleged the driver, Batsirayi Furukiya, went to collect the child and the complainant remained seated in the vehicle.

The State alleges that when the driver was walking back to the car with the child, Marry was following behind him.

When she got to the vehicle, Marry allegedly started accusing Munyoro of telling her child not to like her.

It is alleged Marry shouted at Munyoro, telling her that she was a witch and could not allow her children to be taken care of by her.

While in the car, the accused allegedly struck Munyoro on her left cheek.

