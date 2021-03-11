Stick to official calendar or else, govt warns private schools

By Sizalokuhle Ncube

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has said private schools are not allowed to set their own calendar.

In a statement, the ministry said it is only government that has the responsibility of determining schools calendar as stipulated by the law.

“The ministry takes this opportunity to advise its valued leaners, parents, guardians, teachers and other stakeholders that in terms of the Education (Non-Government Schools Regulations of 2005, Section 9 (1) the secretary shall prepare an annual school calendar to determine the days during each term when pupils shall be required to attend school for instruction,” the statement read.

“All well-meaning public and private schools, including ATS schools, should therefore abide by the Ministry’s 2021 school calendar. Any deviation from the school calendar announced will attract censorship with the sternest penalty being de-registration of the deviant school.”

This came after private schools proposed their own calendar claiming they were conducting online lessons during lockdown.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou also called on government to consider revising the three-term 2021 school calendar, arguing that it strains parents financially on school fees, since it was spread over nine months.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 2021 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧 #𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐌

Begins-15 March (Exam classes)

-22 March (Other classes)

Ends – 4 June 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐌

Begins -28 June

Ends – 10 Sept 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐃 𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐌

Begins -4 Oct

Ends – 17 Dec pic.twitter.com/kQLbPsCsIr — Ministry of P&S EdZW (@MoPSEZim) March 5, 2021

Recently the government announced that all schools will open on 15 March 2021 for examination classes and on 22 March for non-examination classes.

The ministry further announced that the calendar would as it is with the first term running until 4 June 2021 while the second term begins on 28 June 2021 and close on 10 September 2021. The third term will run from 4 October 2021 through to 17 December 2021.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw