Standard Chartered Zimbabwe donates USD1 million for COVID-19 emergency relief

Standard Chartered in Zimbabwe has contributed USD1 million to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Oxfam for programmes providing emergency relief to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

View Standard Chartered Press Release here

In total, USD500,000 has been donated to the IRC to provide healthcare supplies, infection prevention and control measures, and risk communication to communities and USD508,000 has been donated to Oxfam for the provision of emergency food aid to vulnerable communities.

