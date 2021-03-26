Stage set for the Old Mutual Nama Legends awards

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE stage is set for the virtual National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) Legends Awards to be held tomorrow.

The event which promises to be a unique experience for the industry and the fans is powered by Old Mutual Zimbabwe.

Arts mother body, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) said this year’s ceremony will be beamed live on ZBC TV, ZTN Facebook page, and Nama TV YouTube page will honour 40 local legends under the theme: Our Legacy, Our Pride.

To spice things up, a star-studded line up of new and old stars will take turns to entertain viewers at the ceremony to be held virtually in line with the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

Legend songbird Busi Ncube, who is now based in the Scandinavian country of Norway, will perform alongside local rising stars among them Tamy Moyo, Anita Jackson, Tariro neGitare, Nutty O, Poptain, Sylent Nqo, DJ Tamuka, Mzoe 7, Jose Sax and the evergreen urban groover, ExQ.

The show will also see Zimbabwean artistes in the diaspora: Bekezela (South Africa), Brian Nhira and Cindy Munyavi (United States of America), Sani Makhalima (Australia), Tina Masawi (Spain), Vimbai Zimuto (Netherlands) and Vusa Mkhaya (Austria) releasing a track titled the Big Diaspora Collaboration.

The Living Legends Awards ceremony will mark the return of the popular Nama awards after last year’s show was cancelled following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The awards will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of Zimbabwe by honouring the 40 legends in the local showbiz as well as NACZ’s 35th anniversary.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe Foundation has continued with its traditional support and promotion of arts and culture giving life to the sector.

In addition to sponsoring the Nama awards, Old Mutual Zimbabwe Foundation is also a traditional partner of the country’s premiere arts festival, the Harare International Festival of Arts (HIFA).

The sponsorship underscores the financial conglomerate’s commitment to Zimbabwe by supporting the growth of the Zimbabwean economy through initiatives that foster development.

