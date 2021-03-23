‘Spare a thought for Mash Central talents’

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

BINDURA-BASED dancehall chanter Obert “Abasha” Chikonyora has called on arts promoters to give a chance to unheralded artistes outside the capital to showcase their talents.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Abasha, who ventured into showbiz in 2014, said there was vast talent in Mashonaland Central province that needed harnessing.

“If you do not migrate to Harare, you will find it difficult to market your music. Here in Bindura we had James Chimombe and Crystal Ritchie, who made a mark only after relocating to Harare,” he said.

“I have more than 20 tracks which are making waves in bars, kombis and homes around my province (Mashonaland Central), but have not been able to send my music to national radio stations for airplay due to financial constraints. My appeal is for music promoters to also come here and assist us.”

Abasha said there was need for more community radio stations for rising artistes to get airplay.

“It is unfortunate that we do not have our own radio station in Mashonaland Central province, maybe our music would have been known as it would be easy for our music to be on air,” he said.

The chanter also bemoaned the current ban on live shows.

“We used to sing at parties or even curtain raise for big artistes, but with the current lockdown, we are unable to expose our talent,” he said.

