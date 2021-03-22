Scrip Mula dreams big

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

RISING hip-hop artiste and founder of Mula Nation Entertainment Keith Takudzwa “Scrip Mula” Mudambana believes his self-produced new single Different is a reflection of his multi-skills as both singer and producer.

The song has a mixture of Afro-pop, dancehall and hip-hop flare. It features dancehall singers Nutty O and Poptain.

The track hit 10 000 views on Youtube a day after its release.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Scrip Mula said he was ready to break the genre boundaries and enter into the international world of music.

“I am really overwhelmed by the response I got from my latest song Different. The song talks about a romantic relationship where a man appreciates his woman pointing out how different she is from all others he has met before,” he said.

“This song proved to me that I am not limited to my music genre, but I can sing anything as long as there is a vibe to it.”

The 25-year-old rapper broke into the music scene in 2016 with his single Christopher Columbus followed by Inyanga the following year. Inyanga proved to be his breakthrough as he was nominated for Best Producer, Best Album and Best Video at the Zim Hip Hop awards.

From the three nominations, he however, managed to scoop the Best Video gong with Maria Musande.

“I have been greatly rewarded for my sweat with many awards to my name. In 2018, I won the Best Video for Horror award and in 2019, I received an award for Best Video for King Santa and Best Group at Mula Nation at Zimbabwe Hip-hop awards,” he said.

“I am humbled by how many appreciate my work. I am working on a lot of singles this year which will have accompanying videos. I will be shooting the video of the song St Marys, and do a collaboration with dancehall singer Jah Master in April. The song is on my 2020 album called Scripian.”

Scrip Mula said his goal was to go global, adding that he wished to have collaborations with South African rappers AKA and Sho Majozi as well as Nigerian hip-hop artiste Olamide.

