Santana the yum mum model

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

MODELS have often been referred to as people of loose morals and this has discouraged many talented aspiring models from pursuing a modelling career.

Local commercial model Santana Tarusenga says society should stop name-calling and labelling models as such, but consider them as professionals.

Venturing into modelling as a mother

Santana is a dedicated mother and businesswoman born and bred in Zimbabwe. As a way of honing my modelling skills, I approached Zimbabwe Image Consultancy for grooming and etiquette.

I was groomed by veteran model and founder of Gossip Model Agency Mercy “Catwalk” Mushaninga who also encouraged me to join her agency.

I did a few photo-shoots and it helped me to gain confidence in my chosen career. My passion for modelling continued to develop and I ended up doing commercial modelling casting calls.

Public perception on models

The perception that models are prostitutes and of loose morals is misplaced. Modelling is a professional occupation just like teaching, so I believe it is wrong to label models as prostitutes. We must not ridicule them by calling them prostitutes.

Connecting entrepreneurship with modelling

As an entrepreneur, I discovered that the modelling industry needed a boost, so I decided to empower and support the industry by getting involved in charity work — supporting the Models Against Hunger in Africa initiative, Mama Dorcas Foundation, Litter Police campaigns and contributing at Zimbabwe Models Awards.

Honours in pageantry

I was recently awarded the Best Yummy Mummy of 2021-2022 at the Zimbabwe Modelling Awards.

Business ventures

I run two main businesses in Harare and a charity foundation, Mama Dorcas Foundation, which I named after my late mother as she inspired me to be the woman I have become today.

Projects for the girl child

I am a member of the African Women in Leadership Organisation. Our organisation is a pillar that stands to support and encourage the girl child to take charge of their destiny.

We look out for the rights of the girl child and find ways to protect them from any kind of victimisation, at the same time encouraging them to take the lead.

Charity work

I also run a charity organisation called Mama Dorcas Foundation (MDF) named after my late mother who was very passionate about helping society become a better place.

She would help a lot of single mothers, widows and orphans. I took this initiative to honour her philanthropic ways and to also maintain her legacy.

Our organisation specialises in taking care of orphans and old people in remote areas for they are often forgotten.

We aid mainly in tuition fees, clothing and food. We have been operational since 2017. It has been an amazing and blessed journey. We look forward to doing more in our society.

Balancing motherhood and work

Just like any other businessperson. I work when it’s time to work and I play my parental role too. Before anything else, I am a dedicated mother. My children are my motivation. I have learnt that it’s difficult to balance the two. However, I try my best to work hard, at the same time not forgetting what I am doing it all for.

Dreams

My dream is to become an influential businesswoman in the world. I have projects that I am working on that will encourage and inspire young women to work hard.

Advice to the girl child

There is light at the end of every tunnel. This saying means just exactly that. My advice to the girl child is that there is an opportunity in everything we face. Instead of concentrating on what is going wrong, concentrate on turning your misfortune into a fortune.

Follow Winstone on Twitter@widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw