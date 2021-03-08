Sadomba among CAF top 5 marksmen

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

DYNAMOS and Warriors legend Edward Sadomba has been named among the top five highest scoring players in all CAF Club Competitions.

Sadomba broke fresh ground by becoming the first Zimbabwean footballer to feature competitively in Sudan after signing for Al-Hilal in 2009.

The Harare-born football doyen made the most of his illustrious career at Al-Hilal where he notched 33 goals in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

Until today, he remains a revered figure in Khartoum, Sudan.

This also makes the 37-year-old, Zimbabwe’s top-scoring player in continental club competitions.

Duduza, as Sadomba is fondly known, hung up his boots at the end of the 2019 season after a brief stint with his boyhood club, Dynamos.

Meanwhile, on the latest updated list of top-scoring players in both continental club competitions, DR Congo’s Tresor Mputu Mabi leads the perk with 56 goals to his name.

Mputu, made his name at Congolese giants TP Mazembe and Kabuscorp S.C of Angola.

Egyptian Mahmoud Al-Khatib, who previously held this record as the all-time top scorer in African club competitions, is in second place with 37 goals followed by Moroccan and RS Berkane star Mouhcine Iajour, who has 36 goals.

Angolan legend Flavio Amado is fourth and Sadomba is fifth with 35 goals and 33 goals respectively.

Egypt and Al Ahly legend Mohamed Aboutrika sits on sixth position with 32 goals under his belt.

