Rusape residents threaten rates boycott

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

RUSAPE residents have vowed to boycott paying new council rates after the local authority “unilaterally” hiked tariffs by almost 500%.

The residents yesterday said they would continue paying old rates until council has reversed the new charges.

Concerned Rusape Residents Trust chairperson Godfrey Mufuranhewe said council had failed to justify the hike after both parties had agreed on a 50%

increase.

Mufuranhewe said this during a meeting with Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Nokuthula Matsikenyere, where he handed over a petition highlighting residents’ grievances.

“Council is not negotiating in good faith. They have their own motive and as long as council is not complying, we are not going to pay the new tariffs, we are going to stick to the old rates,” Mufuranhewe said.

But town secretary Charles Chindenga recently told NewsDay that the new tariffs were a by-product of stakeholders consultatitive meeting.

Follow Kenneth on Twitter @KennethNyangan1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw