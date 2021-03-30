Robbers in Zim, whither peace and security?

AS someone who religiously follows Zimbabwean news and developments, I was taken aback by the recent increase in armed robberies across the country.

Many questions have crossed my mind: What is wrong with Zimbabwe? Where are the guns coming from? Why are armed robberies increasing? Are Zimbabwean citizens safe?

Zimbabwe is one of the countries which enjoy relative peace and stability in Africa. Since independence, the subject of peace and security has been treated with a high degree of seriousness.

All the security agents were always on high alert to counter threats to peace and security.

The power to determine peace and security is well-detailed in Zimbabwe’s legal framework.

However, peace scholars are pessimistic about the subject since they do not talk about it only through the lenses of violence and war, but rather they understand peace from two dimensions — positive and negative peace.

Inasfar as negative peace is concerned, scholars argue that it is a situation whereby there is no war and violence, but people will be suffering from challenges such as unemployment, inadequate health facilities, poor education, injustice, among other woes. On the other hand, there is positive peace where everything is okay.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has been very effective in cracking down on armed robberies which have become a menace across the country.

This month, more than five cases have been recorded, which means on average an armed robbery occurs in the country every week.

Last week, seven gang members were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers after a movie-style chase in which gang members exchanged fire with the police. In that incident, one person died.

Highly organised criminal syndicates are targeting financial institutions, mines, service stations, among other businesses getting away with large sums of money, particularly foreign currency.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Zimbabwe Republic Police was worried about the increase in cases of armed robberies.

Last week, six armed robbers raided a bureau de change in central Bulawayo and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

In the previous weeks, armed robbers pounced on a service station; tied up attendants and sold fuel to unsuspecting motorists.

This trend is worrisome. It is high time the police and other stakeholders embarked on rigorous anti-crime campaigns.

The source of the guns should be identified before it is too late. Zimbabwe, the land of peace, cannot afford to be a haven for criminal activities.

It is a public secret that firearms are smuggled into Zimbabwe through its porous border posts.

Some of the guns are smuggled via the Beitbridge Border Post where the smugglers pay bribes to officials.

It is not too late for the government to engage their South African counterparts to tighten border security or possibly increase surveillance.

Zimbabwe cannot afford to have unlicensed guns on its streets. Authorities should not allow the country to be turned into a jungle by criminals.

Matora Hupile

