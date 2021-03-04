Rising Kariba Dam water levels spur Zim, Zambia power generation

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) yesterday said the rise in water levels in the Kariba Dam catchment area would result in uninterrupted water allocation for power generation for both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

In a statement, ZRA chief executive officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the authority had maintained its 30 billion cubic metres (BCM) water allocation for power generation projects at Kariba Dam after the Meteorological Services Department projected normal to above normal rainfall patterns for the 2020/21 season.

“However, the authority continues to monitor the evolving hydrological situation under the Kariba catchment. This is being undertaken taking cognisance of increased rainfall activity and the resulting water levels at Kariba Dam with a view of making considerations regarding the possibility of revising water allocation at Kariba Dam,” Munodawafa said.

ZRA supplies water for power generation to the Zimbabwe Power Company and the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation Limited.

“From the last update made on January 19, 2021, the levels (water) have increased by a total of 3,96 metres from lake level of 476,80 metres to a level of 480,76 metres recorded on March 2. This has placed the lake level at 5,26 metres above minimum operating level (MOL) of 475,50 metres.

“This lake level recorded on the 2nd of March 2021, translates to usable storage or live storage of 24,31 billion cubic metres,” Munodawafa said.

