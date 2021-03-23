Rising fashion designer eyes international market

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

UP-and-COMING fashion designer and founder of the Hatiperi brand, Tinotenda Matayi says he is aiming to take his designs beyond the borders in an effort to expand his clientele base.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, the self-taught designer said his passion for designing inspired him to launch the Hatiperi brand in August 2010.

“Our designs that range from T-shirts, hoodies and caps are accustomed to clients’ specifications and we cater for any gender and age as we seek to provide the best to our clients,” he said.

“There is nothing that we cannot create.

“We design clothes for everyone whether youths or elders.

“We deliver what the clients want and we incorporate vernacular language in our construction to bring originality and identification to our brand around the globe.”

Matayi said the infinity sign on their designs resembled an assertion that no matter the challenges, they are conquerors.

“For every design, there is a story behind and our designs are unique because of the infinity signs attributed to us only. This means that we are alive despite all the challenges that we have encountered,” he said.

“We are destined for greatness because we managed to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and other life-threatening situations.

“It is basically a confession of faith that one can use to boost confidence.”

Matayi has so far dressed a number of celebrated artistes among them Jah Prayzah, Mukudzei “Holy Ten” Chitsama and Hillary “Hillzy” Ngaakudzwe Chipunza.

“I believe that one day fashion is going to bring these local and international celebrities together. We have dressed content creator, influencer and comedian Melusi “Ray Vines” Chiripowako for a charity boxing match with legislator Fortune Chasi (Mazowe South) which was held on December 26,” he said.

Matayi said difficulties in accessing fabrics due to the global COVID-19 pandemic national lockdown restrictions had been a major challenge in his trade.

Apart from celebrities, Matayi said he has also worked with fellow designers such as Kupakwashe Mazura, Succeed Marawa, Munashe Chakara and Tatenda Mugore.

