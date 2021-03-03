Rapper Nakai lands role on Channel O

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

SOUTH AFRICAN rapper Nadia Nakai has proven to be a jack-of-all-trades after she landed a role as a presenter with Channel O’s new show Genzsouthafrica which will start airing tomorrow.

The Imma Boss hitmaker took to Instagram and Twitter to announce her new role in the show.

“Announcement: I am the new presenter for a new fire-show called @genzsouthafrica alongside the amazing Prezo @president that will be airing on @channelotv the first episode airs this Thursday at 6pm Set your reminders now!!! Cos we are coming in hot,” she posted.

Born of a South African father and a Zimbabwean mother on the southern side of the Limpopo, Nakai made her first television appearance on the e-TV hip-hop show Shiz Niz in 2013, where she won the Mixtape 101 competition.

Likened to United States female artiste Nicki Minaj, Nakai wrote her own piece of history as she became the first female artiste to win the competition.

She released her debut single Like Me in 2013 and the following year, she was featured on the remix of Riky Rick song, Amantombazane, among various acts and since then she has not looked back.

Nakai discovered her passion for hip-hop and rap music at the age of 16, before recording her first studio song at 18.

She is now signed to South Africa’s music icon, Cassper Nyovest’s Family Tree label.

The label is also home to Tshego and Gemini Major.

Nakai has continued to shine in the competitive showbiz industry where she boasts several local and international

accolades.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw