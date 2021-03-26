PSL games to start in May

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has proposed the weekend of May 15-16 to start all competitions following government’s nod for all sporting activities to resume albeit under strict COVID-19 guidelines, which include testing for the virus before any activity.

This is according to a circular sent to all PSL clubs on Monday, while another proposal is for the league programme to be played in cluster form.

“The PSL would like to apply for a variation of the bio-bubble concept. The PSL secretariat, in consultation with the PSL sports medicine committee, will lead and implement COVID-19-related decisions on return to sport. Teams will be placed in groups and participate in the competition to be hosted by four cities, these provisionally being Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Zvishavane,” the PSL said.

The proposal also states: “Players will train and play football matches coming from their respective bases with emphasis on: Participants being transported to and from training/matches by their respective clubs; participants and officials to be encouraged to follow all protocols for the prevention of COVID-19; testing to be done on a regular basis as prescribed in the COVID-19 protocols; all matches to be initially played behind closed doors; compliance officers and club medical teams to assist in the implementation of the

above.”

The league’s annual general meeting to pave way for the start of the league is set for May 1 with the office opening on April 3 for official business.

On April 2, clubs are expected to start pre-season training to end on May 15 without any matches, including friendly games.

Player registration will open from April 1 for old players and May 15 for new players.

Clubs are expected to have started COVID-19 testing for their players and officials under their doctors and as they have also been advised to employ compliance officers.

The testing is supposed have started on Thursday and set to end on April 2 when pre-season starts.

