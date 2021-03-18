Pressure on French clubs to release players

BY HENRY MHARA

FRENCH Ligue 1 coaches have started pressurising their clubs to release African players for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers following the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP)’s decision this week to bar foreign players from travelling on international duty outside of Europe.

The decision was reached during a meeting between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs with respect to player safety against the coronavirus.

The majority of African countries have their top stars plying their trade in France.

LFP’s decision seemingly ended Zimbabwe’s hopes of having Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi for the two crucial Group H matches against Botswana in Francistown on March 25 and Zambia at the National Sports Stadium four days later.

It will be even more disappointing for the Warriors as both Kadewere and Munetsi had been provisionally cleared by their clubs Lyonnais and Stade Reims, respectively, to travel for the two matches.

Information gathered shows that the two clubs, which had initially blocked the players, had on Tuesday written to Zifa informing them that they were now considering to release the stars for international duty.

The two clubs said they were now seeking an exemption so that the players would not be subjected to a mandatory one-week quarantine on their return to France.

They had also asked Zifa to guarantee that the Warriors team would observe World Health Organisation COVID-19 safety protocols, while in camp.

Rennes coach Bruno Genesio criticised LFP’s resolution to block African players, describing it “unfair”.

He called for the postponement of the Ligue 1 league games that follow this monthend’s round of Afcon qualifiers to accommodate the African players who would be quarantined for a week on their return to France.

Kadewere and Munetsi’s unavailability will further cripple the Warriors’ squad following the withdrawal of several other Europe-based players, including regulars Marvelous Nakamba and Tendai Darikwa, who were also blocked by their clubs.

Warriors talisman Khama Billiat and Prince Dube have also both been ruled out of the ties due to injuries.

The situation is so bad that from the bloated 38-man provisional squad, only 24 have confirmed their availability so far.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušic had another heartache after Kevin Moyo fell sick this week, a condition that makes him doubtful for the matches against Botswana and Zambia.

The defender, who recently signed for Zambia side Nkana FC, is reportedly down with malaria, which forced him to miss his team’s Caf Confederations Cup match against Raja Casablanca on Wednesday.

However, Logarušic believes the available players are good enough to win the two matches and earn the country a ticket to the Afcon finals set for Cameroon next year.

Zimbabwe are second in the group with five points, behind log leaders and Algeria who have 10 points.

With the top two teams from each group set to qualify to the Afcon finals, the Warriors will book their ticket if they beat Botswana and Zambia fail to beat Algeria on the same day.

Botswana are four points, while Zambia sit at the bottom of the group with three.

Below is the list of players who have confirmed their availability.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Tatenda Mukuruva, Talbert Shumba, Ariel Sibanda, Martin Mapisa

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga, Tendai Jirira, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Victor Kamhuka, Romario Matova

Midfielders: Last Jesi, Thabani Kamusoko, Tanaka Chinyahara, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Butholezwe Ncube, Tafadzwa Rusike, Ovidy Karuru

Strikers: Perfect Chikwende, Evans Rusike, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Knowledge Musona, Knox Mutizwa

