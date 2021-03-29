Praz blacklists 3 vehicle suppliers

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

SOLUTIONS Motors has been blacklisted by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) as one of the three vehicle dealers that failed to deliver after winning tenders to supply vehicles to government departments and councils.

The company failed to deliver refuse trucks ordered in 2017 by the Karoi Town Council, leading to a protracted legal battle.

Praz acting chief executive officer Clever Ruswa confirmed that Solution Motors was among three blacklisted suppliers.

‘‘Praz blacklisted some of the suppliers that put public tenders and bidding into disrepute. Among the top three that Praz blacklisted are Solution Motors, Tokologo and RMCDIAMONG and Company,” he said.

“Allegations that our conduct is unprofessional are not true. If an institution that is regulated by Praz has issues with a supplier, there are challenge proceedings highlighted in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (General) Regulations 2018 in which either the procuring entity write to Praz challenging the procurement process.”

Karoi Council is yet to get a 20-tonne refuse truck it ordered in 2017 through Solution Motors.

Solution Motors came under spotlight after prejudicing the Zimbabwean government of US$207 540 worth of vehicles not delivered by December 2018.

This was picked up by the 2018 Auditor-General’s report, where the department of irrigation in the Ministry of Agriculture bought 10 vehicles from Solutions Motors worth US$518 850, but the company failed to deliver as per the tender awarded.

