Poly student in trouble over campus hug

BY ARNOLD FANDISO/VANESSA GUZHA

HARARE Polytechnic has suspended a student for hugging a colleague inside the college premises in contravention of COVID-19 preventive protocols.

According to the suspension letter dated March 22, the hugging violated the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as the institution’s COVID-19 regulations.

According to the letter, Yolanda Musithu, an office management student was caught by the principal hugging a colleague, Blessing Pasipanodya.

Part of the charge sheet read: “You Yolanda Musithu C, a student at Harare Polytechnic doing national diploma in office management violated WHO, government and Harare Polytechnic COVID-19 regulations.”

“You were caught by the principal on 22 March 2021 hugging Blessing Pasipanodya an NC DDT (national certificate in draughting and designing technology) student. This was in direct violation of WHO, government and institutional standing against COVID-19 regulations.”

The letter added: “The institution conducted health education on COVID-19 through posters on notice boards at entrance, but you opted to ignore these regulations.

“According to SI 81 of 1999 chapter 28:02(7)(1), the principal may permanently or temporarily, remove or expel any student from the premises of a teachers college or technical or vocational institution if, in the opinion of the principal he behaves in a manner unbefitting of a student of the college or institution or in a manner likely to bring the college or institution into disrepute.”

Polytechnic principal Tafadzwa Mudondo declined to comment on the matter yesterday.

“I am not able to comment on the matter, how do I know that you are from NewsDay?” Mudondo said.

Follow us on Twitter@newsdayzimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw