Police, courts must co-operate to fight crime

RECENT posts by police on their Twitter handle indicate a worrisome spike in criminal activities, particularly armed robberies involving members of the security forces.

This month alone, police posted over five armed robbery cases, some of which involved heavy exchange of gunfire between the police and the criminals.

In some cases, there was a retired soldier, a retired police officer or serving members of the security forces. And in many instances, they would be using weapons stolen from State armouries.

These developments, if left unattended could easily make the country ungovernable.

In a number of cases, some of the suspects would have just been released on bail.

There is no doubt that some high-ranking officials in the army or police would be in the know, and that possibly explains why in many of these occasions the criminals remain unaccounted for, for a long time.

This development raises a number of questions about the management of the country’s security and justice systems.

For instance, why should well-known serial criminals be let loose before conclusion of their cases in court? Are we not wasting State resources, and at the same time exposing witnesses to danger?

While it holds true that regardless of the gravity of the offence, everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, we believe there should be exceptional cases where known serial criminals should just remain caged until finalisation of their matters.

Our law says bail may be granted in respect of all crimes “except a serious crime specified in the third schedule to the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act”.

Robbery is listed as one such serious crime. However, we have seen notorious robbers being granted bail under unclear circumstances.

Police have on numerous occasions accused the NPA of letting them down by releasing criminals under suspicious circumstances. On the other hand, prosecutors have also accused police of arresting to investigate instead of the other way round, resulting in them bringing half-done cases.

We believe there should be maximum collaboration between these key arms of our justice system — police as law enforcements agents, and the National Prosecuting Authority — to ensure criminals don’t capitalise on their petty differences to evade justice.

The public should trust police and courts to uphold the rule of law, failing which it will be difficult for them to brush off allegations that these arms of government have been captured by criminal syndicates.

