Police arrest serial fraudsters

SILENCE MUGADZAWETA

Police in Bindura have arrested three serial fraudsters on allegations of defrauding US$261 000 by creating fictitious messages which they used as proof of payments in three separate incidents.

In a statement, police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects Collen Chairuka (36), Tatenda Brenda Pangidzwa (34) and Malvern Chiyangwa (35) were sending fake confirmation messages of RTGS transfers after receiving United States Dollars from unsuspecting victims.

The three were arrested after a police trap.

“First complainant lost US$4 100 after receiving text message of ZWL 535 000.000 payment to Inscor. Second complainant lost US$10 000 after a fake message of ZWL $1 230 000 for alleged NetOne airtime. He realised this after NetOne Mt Darwin dismissed the alleged payment. Third complaint lost US$12 000 for alleged payment to ZIMRA for vehicle importation duty clearance,” Nyathi said.

Nyathi urged members of the public to do due diligence after every transactions to avoid similar loses.

“Police urges members of the public to verify transactions before parting with their hard earned cash and desist from illegal foreign currency dealings,” he said.

