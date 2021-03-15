Parly demands fired MPs’ vehicles

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

PARLIAMENT has demanded that the 20 expelled legislators, mostly from the MDC Alliance, should return top-of-the-range vehicles worth over US$1 million which they received under the House’s vehicle loan scheme.

This came out in summons filed before the High Court last Friday, where Parliament submitted that the recalled MPs and senators were refusing to return the vehicles despite failing to repay the loan.

In 2020, around 32 MDC Alliance MPs were recalled from Parliament by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T.

Among the 20 who have been ordered to return the vehicles is Killer Zivhu (Chivi South), who was recalled by Zanu PF.

The other defendants in the matter are former MDC Alliance MPs Eric Murai (Highfield East), Wellington Chikombo (Glen Norah), Ethenrige Kureva (Epworth), Dorcas Sibanda (proportional representative Bulawayo), Caston Matewu (Marondera Central), Lynette Karenyi-Kore (PR Manicaland), Concilia Chinanzvavana (PR Mashonaland West), Susan Matsunga (Mufakose), Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North) and Vunganayi Tarusenga (St Mary’s).

Also on the list is former senator Meliwe Phuthi (Matabeleland South), Nomathemba Ndlovu (proportional representation), Bacillia Majaya (proportional representation), the late Annah Muyambo (proportional representation), Happymore Chidziva (Highfield West), senator Sinampande Herbert Madolo (Matabeleland North), Virginia Mutadzika (proportional representation), senator Tapfumanei Unganai (Mashonaland East), and Amos Chibaya (Mkoba).

“On or about July 24, 2019, and at Harare, the plaintiff and the defendant entered into a vehicle loan facility agreement (hereinafter referred to as the agreement) in terms of which the plaintiff lent and advanced to the defendant a sum of US$50 000 for the purchase of a motor vehicle,” wrote Chihambakwe and Mutizwa Legal Practitioners, who are representing Parliament.

“They agreed that Parliament would advance a loan to the defendant for the purchase of a motor vehicle.

“The disbursement of the loan would be made directly by the plaintiff to the seller or dealer of the vehicle. The motor vehicle would be used solely for Parliament business,” read the summonses which were filed separately.

The summons further said that the legislators had agreed that payment would be made through stop order against the defendants’ parliamentary salaries and allowances.

As security for the loan, the former MPs pledged ownership of the vehicles until full payment of the loan.

“They also agreed that the agreement would be terminated if the defendants ceased to be legislators before expiry of their term and the plaintiff would be entitled to claim ownership or full payment for the vehicle.”

The court papers also show that the parties also agreed that the defendants would settle legal costs and any expenses that may arise in the recovery of the vehicles.

The summonses state that at the time of termination of the agreement, none of the MPs had paid anything towards the loan.

“By reason of the said termination of the agreement, the defendant is obliged to return the motor vehicle to the plaintiff to pay the outstanding loan in the sum of US$50 000 or the equivalent in Zimbabwe dollars using the official or auction rate obtaining on the date of payment. Despite demand, the defendants have failed, neglected and/or refused to return the motor vehicle or pay the aforementioned sum,” Parliament submitted.

The legislators are yet to respond to the application.

