Old Mutual launches #Sisonke, inspirational stories could win R25 000

Old Mutual has launched #Sisonke, a pan African campaign aimed at creating awareness and to inspire collective action to mitigate, minimise and manage Covid-19 and its effects.

As part of the campaign, Old Mutual is inviting people to submit videos that highlight how everyday heroes are making a positive impact in their communities. Stories that show the most impact and inspiration on society will stand to a chance of winning R25 000 to support the initiative. Old Mutual will also consider some of these initiatives for long-term support.

The competition launches in Malawi, South Africa, Kenya, and Zimbabwe on 15 March until 02 April 2021. It will also be rolled out to other countries in due course. Interested participants and the public at large are encouraged to follow #Sisonke on all social media platforms, to see stories of impact as well as how to enter the competition.

“COVID-19 has caused significant devastation across the world, and according to experts the virus could be with us for some time. If we do not remain active, educated, and motivated to beat the virus, complacency could set in. This could lead to an unnecessary spike in infections, sickness and deaths, leaving the virus to remain a real threat to people across the continent. As a responsible business, we want to ensure that we support community level initiatives that show dedication and commitment to fighting the spread of this virus,” says Thobile Tshabalala, Head of Brand at Old Mutual.

The Pan-African insurer is also supporting governments efforts to drive education on Covid-19 safety protocols and vaccine messages across mass media channels. The videos and queries about the programme can be directed to Lillian Mbayiwa on lillianm@oldmutual.co.zwt

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw