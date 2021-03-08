Nigerian record label signs Zim hip-hop artiste

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean RnB/hip-hop artiste Bryan “C Bryan” Chidembo has signed a one-year record deal with Nigerian label Immortal Music Empire to handle his music deals.

The Unonzani singer told NewsDay Life & Style that clinching the deal, which comes with benefits such as a monthly salary, accommodation and paid promotions, was a major highlight of his career.

“I recently signed a one-year record deal with Immortal Music Empire. The deal has monetary rewards which I can’t disclose now. What is good about the deal is that I have creative control, meaning I will make music the way I want,” he

said.

“So far, the label is pushing two artistes — me and a South African hip-hop artiste called Dil Brill. The deal will ensure that all my music videos are fully paid for in terms of publishing and promotion. They will also cater for my accommodation and I will receive a monthly salary too.”

Chidembo said apart from clinching the deal, his major highlight was also being able to work with artistes such as Nox.

“I have not released an album yet as I have just been dropping singles to get people’s attention. I could literally say at this point getting this record deal is a big highlight, but I have had many moments like working with legends such as Nox,” he said.

“I am currently riding high on my RnB song Unonzani and also a trap soul titled Quarantine. I am also looking forward to releasing a single with Nox titled I Believe. We dropped a teaser last year and we are putting final touches to the full song.”

Chidembo said he was targeting to create a strong foundation with the Nigerian record label.

“I am optimistic that one day I will be able to do collaborations with songbird Tammy Moyo and ExQ. I feel like you can never go wrong with the two. On the continental stage, I am eyeing Oxlade and Fireboy who are both Nigerian nationals,” he said.

“Music to me is art, so just looking at the creatives in Zimbabwe express themselves differently really excites me. So far I have no regrets because we learn from everything.”

