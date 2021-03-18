Nhira burial likely tomorrow

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE late actress Anne Nhira is likely to be buried in Harare on Saturday or Sunday, depending on when her body would have arrived from South Africa, the family said yesterday.

Popularly known as Vimbai Jari from yesteryear soap Studio 263, Nhira died of injuries after she was attacked by unknown assailants in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, on Monday last week.

She is alleged to have suffered injuries on her chest, rib cage and back and died three days later. A docket for a murder case has been opened in South Africa.

Family spokesperson Florence Ziyambi, who is also the legal adviser to the President and Cabinet, told NewsDay Life & Style that burial was likely to be tomorrow or Sunday.

“Burial day depends with the arrival of the body, but we had arranged that if the body arrives on Friday (today), the burial will be on Saturday (tomorrow) at Zororo Memorial Park. We are, however, hopeful that Nyaradzo Funeral Services will finish the paperwork by tomorrow (today). If they arrive on Saturday, we will have it (burial) on Sunday,” she said.

Ziyambi said much of the repatriation paperwork had been processed and Nyaradzo was working towards getting a travelling permit.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) they managed to obtain the burial order and the death certificate. So today (yesterday), they are processing papers to get a non-infectious disease certificate from the South Africa’s Ministry of Health and another one comes from this side,” she said.

“The papers are then taken to Home Affairs ministry (South Africa) and they will prepare a permit. Then if everything is ready, Nyaradzo will prepare the body to travel (for repatriation). We don’t know whether they will be through by the end of the day, but that is our assumption. If they do, they will then travel by road tomorrow (today). We will keep you posted.”

Government has since granted Nhira (38) a State-assisted funeral for her contribution to the showbiz sector.

Mourners are gathered at number 3429 Manyame Park, Chitungwiza.

