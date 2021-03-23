NGZ sets date for Ilizwe/Nation exhibition launch

BY SHARON SIBINDI

NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo says its Ilizwe, Nyika, Nation Exhibition will be launched this monthend.

The programme was initially pencilled for June last year but was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Ilizwe, Nyika, Nation Exhibition is a collaboration produced in 2019 by artists such as Deborah Weber, Elgin Rust, Jolene Cartmill, Lady Tshawe, Nomvuyiso Mpofu, Shamilla Aasha and Zandile Masuku at NGZ Bulawayo.

The collaboration was multidisciplinary work investigating different values and ideologies attached to land, national identity, boundaries and belonging in southern Africa and Zimbabwe.

NGZ assistant curator for Bulawayo, Clifford Zulu told NewsDay Life & Style that they had postponed the exhibition aimed at encouraging collaboration between South African and Zimbabwean artists across artistic disciplines because it had to be physically held.

“Land and gender are charged topics as both countries struggle with transformation and healing from colonialism and apartheid.

“The collective, mainly comprised of female artists, developed the work through a series of workshopped processes that allowed them to collectively explore histories and narratives, personal and historical around gender, and land,” he said.

“Land is a sensitive issue in both South Africa and Zimbabwe with both countries having colonial histories, struggles for independence and forced removals. Land ownership and land rights are still contentious issues in the neighbouring States.”

Zulu said the artists also chose to explore the historical narrative of Ndebele Queen Lozikeyi and the Ndebele people in relation to a historical site, Hillside Dam Conservancy in Bulawayo. This site is said to be the location of King Lobengula’s favourite royal village to which he escaped to relax in the 19th century and is now a national monument.

“It is incredible to watch how our Ilizwe, Nyika, Nation collaboration has huge collage works developed over our residency period at the gallery with all the artists working on them together and individually during the week,” he said.

“We can’t wait to show you what they look like in our upcoming exhibition launch and virtual exhibition coming soon.

