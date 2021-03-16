NGO quenches ‘thirsty’ Gokwe villagers

BY AMOS BATISAYI

RESIDENTS of Gokwe North and South will soon have their water woes resolved after a non-governmental organisation, Farm Community Trust of Zimbabwe (FCTZ) pledged to rehabilitate 85 water points in the district.

The communities welcomed the initiative as it came during the COVID-19 era where water is essential for handwashing to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Farm Community Trust of Zimbabwe programme manager Barnabas John Muhoma said the organisation was working on strengthening communities in Gokwe to ensure they have access to clean water.

He said the water and sanitation projects would also reduce the walking distance for villagers in search of water.

“To date, we have repaired 55 water sources in both districts, 29 in Gokwe South and 26 in Gokwe North. Our target is to rehabilitate 85 water sources,” Muhoma said.

Access to clean and potable water remains a challenge at most Gokwe schools. At times, Gokwe residents end up buying water from private suppliers.

“FCTZ is also implementing water and sanitation programmes in schools which are aimed at improving the learning environment in schools. We have rehabilitated 29 water sources at different schools out of a target of 35 in both districts. Four schools are set to receive new solar-powered piped water schemes”.

FCTZ executive director Godfrey Magaramombe said 13 schools in the district would also benefit from the borehole-drilling project.

“As FCTZ, we anticipate that an additional 39 700 people will have access to safe water after the completion of these boreholes,” he said.

Recently, 29 schools in Gokwe received a major boost after they received COVID-19 personal protective equipment to help curb the spread of the virus.

The organisation also assisted 18 schools in Gokwe South and 11 in Gokwe North with water purification tablets, handwashing facilities, buckets, soap, hand sanitisers, protective clothing, chlorine solution, reusable masks and other COVID-19 materials.

A total of 3 101 vulnerable households in Gokwe South also received materials to fight the pandemic.

