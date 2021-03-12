Mutizwa eyes Arrows record

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WARRIORS forward Knox Mutizwa scored his 37th league goal for South African Premiership side Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday to become the club’s second record league goalscorer.

The former Highlanders gunslinger surpassed Richard Henyekane, who scored 36 league goals for the club.

Mabhuti Khanyeza leads Abafana Bes’thende’s goal charts, with 110 goals to his name, with 40 of them coming during his stint at Golden Arrows.

On Wednesday, Mutizwa inched closer to breaking the record when he helped Golden Arrows win 2-1 against Tshakuma Tsha Madzivandila and climb to second position in the South African Premiership, one point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

He scored midway through the first half to give the Durban-based side a half-time lead that was cancelled out three minutes into the second half.

Mutizwa, who turns 27 in October, made his maiden appearance into the South African Premier Soccer League in 2016 after signing for Bidvest Wits, but limited game time saw him switching to Arrows in 2017.

Having also cemented his place in the Zimbabwe national team, Mutizwa feels it is now time to step into bigger challenges in Europe.

Mutizwa finished the last campaign with 13 league goals. He was tied on 13 goals together with former Cape Town City’s Kermit Erasmus and Bongi Ntuli of AmaZulu as well as Chiefs’ Samir Nurkovic.

This season he has sadly been blowing hot and cold, resulting in him being overlooked during the Warriors’ back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations matches played last November against Algeria.

However, he is set to bounce back later this month when the Warriors play their concluding qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw