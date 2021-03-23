…Musona’s battle cry

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona has rallied his troops to believe in themselves in order to secure a good result against the Zebras of Botswana in their backyard tomorrow in a 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

The Belgium-based Musona, who is the most experienced member of the squad, will have a bigger responsibility as he leads a thin squad robbed of its regulars due to various reasons, including COVID-19-related issues and injuries.

The Warriors are set to travel to Botswana today without several key players, including United Kingdom-based stars Marvellous Nakamba, Tendai Darikwa, David Moyo and Admiral Muskwe, while injuries to Khama Billiat, Divine Lunga, Knox Mutizwa and Prince Dube have also deprived the Warriors of its best players.

The France-based duo of Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi might also not play although there was hope the government would thrash a last-minute deal with its neighbour Mozambique which is mobilising resources to bring their stars using a private jet as part of conditions set by the French government.

“It is important to realise this is a qualification result that we want. Of course, we have several new players some of them are playing for the national team for the first time. But it is not a mistake that they are here, but they are also quality. It is all about hard work. I have no doubt we can go and get a good result. We have to keep talking to them and I am sure we will get the result we want,” Musona said.

