Mohadi resignation unexpected: Mnangagwa

BY BLESSED MHLANGA/HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said the resignation of his embattled former deputy on sex allegations had shaken him.

Mohadi, in a statement on Monday, said he had stepped down to save government’s image after being accused of bedding married women and subordinates seconded to his office. He denied the allegations, adding that he was a victim of information distortion, sponsored spooking and political sabotage.

Yesterday, he attended the Zanu PF politburo meeting, where Mnangagwa described him as a champion of development in the country.

“We converge today following the resignation of Colonel Retired Cde KCD Mohadi from the post of Vice-President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. His resignation from the governance architecture of the second republic was unexpected, but has been accepted.

“I commend him for the role he played under the second republic in advancing our government’s national development agenda as enunciated in Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy,” Mnangagwa said.

Later, during a media briefing after the politburo meeting, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Mohadi’s position in Zanu PF was unaffected by his resignation from government.

Meanwhile, Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (independent) yesterday called on government to craft a law to protect public officials like Mohadi from social media attacks.

Mliswa made the proposal in the National Assembly, where he told the House that public officials were vulnerable to social media attacks, adding that the sex allegations levelled against Mohadi should be investigated.

“May we also be aware of social media that it is an animal that attacks. For as long as we do not give a fair trial to anybody implicated, tomorrow it will be me, but for me, I am used to it anyway; and so it is not much of a problem.

“For other MPs who are here, including you (Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda) it just takes one person to write something which is not true and that becomes a fact. There has got to be a way through the law, and I think the Minister of Justice can at least come up with a credible way of ensuring that whatever is alleged is true or not. As politicians, we are very much vulnerable to that,” Mliswa said.

