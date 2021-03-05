Mliswa trial deferred

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

NORTON legislator Themba Mliswa (Independent), who is accused of violating COVID-19 regulations after he held a Press conference which attracted several journalists at his Borrowdale home, had his trial moved to Monday by a Harare magistrate.

Mliswa, who was represented by Musindo Hungwe, appeared before magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro.

Hungwe challenged Mliswa’s placement on remand and warned the court that the trial could not take place before his application was responded to.

However, Muchuchuti-Guwuriro postponed the matter to Monday for ruling.

Mliswa is on $20 000 bail.

Allegations are that on February 11, Mliswa hosted 22 journalists at his house.

It is alleged the complainant, Joshua Tigere, received a tip-off that Mliswa was conducting a Press conference at his house.

He then rushed to Borrowdale Police Station where he picked up 12 police officers and led them to Mliswa’s house.

The State alleged that upon arrival, Mliswa was found taking questions from journalists, while videos were being taken without the maintenance of social distancing among journalists.

The complainant then introduced himself and Mliswa was arrested for contravening COVID-19 regulations.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe National Students Union leader Takudzwa Ngadziore, who is accused of holding a Press conference at the Harare Magistrates’ Court in solidarity with Makomborero Haruziviishe, in violation of COVID-19 regulations, has been denied bail by the same magistrate.

His co-accused Tapiwanashe Chiriga was, however, released on $5 000 bail.

