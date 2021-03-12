MDC-T 2018 polling agents yet to be paid

BY MOSES MATENGA

THE opposition MDC-T is yet to pay its 2018 polling agents although the party recently received $7,5 million from Treasury under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

This came out during a meeting between MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora and the party’s provincial executive members for Harare.

The reasons for not paying the polling agents were not given. The MDC factions have been embroiled in nasty fights for control of the party coffers, particularly funds received from Treasury.

Although the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa was eligible to receive the funds because it has more representatives in Parliament, government diverted the $7,5 million to the smaller MDC-T led by Mwonzora.

Llyod Damba, who is Mwonzora’s spokesperson said the polling agents would be paid soon.

“He (Mwonzora) promised to pay the polling agents who were not paid in the 2018 elections,” Damba said.

“In his (Mwonzora) address to the Harare provincial council, he reiterated his call for national dialogue, engagement and reconciliation without pre-conditions, adding that the dialogue they want should be genuine, transparent, and meaningful with clear objectives.

“We have decided to use the avenue of dialogue to find a lasting solution to our economic, social and political problems, but that does not make us Zanu PF.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw