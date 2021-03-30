Mat South miners quake over spike in robbery cases

BY REX MPHISA

A GOLD DEALER in Gwanda on Monday allegedly lost US$12 000 to armed robbers in the mining town.

The attack came at a time when miners in the gold-rich province have been raising concern over the recent spike in gold-related heists.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the robbery.

“We are also appealing to anyone with information that might lead to the arrests. At the same time, miners should be cautious in their operations,” he

said.

Nyathi said police were looking for a five-member gang suspected to have robbed the miner.

However, some miners suspect that unscrupulous police officers might be behind the robberies, considering the precision and timing.

According to information shared on the miners’ WhatsApp groups, attacks on miners are now widespread.

“These groups seem to be many because yesterday in the afternoon and at Gwanda light industrial site, they robbed a gold dealer at gunpoint and went away with US$12 000,” one miner said.

Three other miners were reportedly attacked around the West Nicholson area, where at least seven suspects were arrested.

In another incident at Fools Investment Mine, robbers reportedly disarmed a guard of his .303 rifle.

Yesterday, the miners accepted an invitation for a meeting with the Criminal Investigations Department for Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit to discuss the developments.

“It is believed the armed robbers are working with some of us in the community. We hope and wish as miners we can help come up with solutions to this ongoing problem,” a miner, Philemon Mokuele, said in a notice to colleagues.

