Marondera varsity displaces primary school

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

CLOSE to 300 pupils at Chivese Primary School in Marondera district might fail to return to school after security staff from the Marondera University of Agricultural Science and Technology (MUAST) locked their school premises, saying the site was earmarked for construction of the university campus.

The university, to be located along Bridge Road, is likely to displace Chivese Primary School which is home to 288 pupils and over 60 resettled farmers nearby.

Thirty-three Grade Seven pupils are yet to attend lessons following the reopening of schools on Monday after they were locked out, forcing the school development committee to engage the provincial education offices and Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengi for a solution.

Provincial education director Annatoria Ncube yesterday confirmed the impasse, adding that they would discuss the issue with Munzverengi today.

“The teachers from the school came to our offices and notified us of the current developments. As you know, we put the interests of the children at the fore, hence we took the matter to our resident minister. We are convening a meeting with her tomorrow (today) on the way forward,” Ncube said.

MUAST is currently operating from Dosmery Farm in Masomera area, about 30km from Marondera Town.

Follow Jairos on @jairossaunyama

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw